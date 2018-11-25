Black Friday and Cyber Monday PC component and peripheral sales in Australia

Looking for the latest PC component and peripheral deals? Keep an eye on our Aussie tech deals page for the most current discounts and savings.

If you’re someone who’s into building PCs from scratch (or perhaps looking to get started), you'll likely have been both impressed and intimidated by the cost of some of the best graphics cards, processors and system memory. However, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are here and those prices are starting to drop, making November a great time for you to fill your virtual shopping cart with the best quality PC components.

Even though Black Friday is still a relatively new concept in Australia, more and more retailers are joining in. That means it's a great time for you to start thinking about what you need for your next big build, so you can be prepared to find the best deals.

There’s likely to be an overwhelming number of offers this November, so the TechRadar team is here to help you wade through the mire. We’ll be here to handpick the best offers on the choicest parts and list them right in this story to help you save time... not to mention money, too.

Components

Asus Turbo GeForce RTX 2070 8GB GPU | $765 (save $64) Considering how recently the 20xx series of GeForce RTX GPUs launched, this saving from Mwave is as good as you'll likely get. Ramp up the power with this Asus mammoth of a card. View Deal

AMD Ryzen 5 2600X 6-Core 4.25GHz CPU | $309 (save $50) With six cores, twelve threads and a max boosted clock speed of 4.25GHz, this AMD Ryzen 5 2600X is built for gamers, creatives and enthusiasts alike. Bundled with AMD's Wraith Spire Cooler, you'll be able to score a bargain at Mwave on this processor.View Deal

Corsair Force Series LE 240GB SATA III SSD | $45 (save $34) For a 240GB SSD, this is absurdly cheap. Running with a SATA III interface capable of 6Gbps, this Corsair SSD can hit speeds up to 560MB/s read and 530MB/s write and, hey, it's almost half price!View Deal

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X CPU | now $529 (save $70) The ultimately powerful Ryzen Threadripper from AMD is sure to beef up your PC. With 12 cores, 24 threads, and a max turbo core speed of 4GHz, this thing is a beast. For GPU and NVMe compatibility, it also comes kitted with 64 lanes of PCIe Gen3 connectivity.View Deal

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X CPU | now $999 (save $150) If you're looking at the above deal but somehow need even more processing power, then this CPU boasts 16 cores with 32 threads, ideal for mega-demanding multi-tasking. View Deal

Peripherals

Sennheiser PC151 Gaming Headset | $19 (save $40) If you're budget-conscious and need a headset to chat while gaming or a cheap grab-and-go kit for the road, then you won't be finding many bargains this cheap. Fancy getting yourself a velour-padded headset with integrated microphone for under $20? Insane.View Deal

Hyper X Cloud Revolver gaming headset | $117 (save $62) There are few headsets that are as comfortable as the Cloud Revolver and right now you can save big dollars on these wonderfully clear and comfy cans.View Deal

Razer Goliathus Soft Mouse Pad - Large | $9.95 (was $39) For those looking out for a sweet deal on a premium gaming mousepad, it's your time to shine! The Control Gravity Edition of the Goliathus Mouse Pad from Razer is almost 75% off , bringing it down to just under $10. This one measures 255 x 444mm, has an anti-slip base, anti-fraying frame and is optimised for all mouse sensitivities.View Deal

Logitech G703 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse | $88 (save 30%) Logitech makes some truly top-notch gaming peripherals, and this G703 Wireless Gaming Mouse is one of the best you can find. Score a 30% discount when you grab it from Harvey Norman.View Deal

Razer DeathAdder Elite gaming mouse | $69 (save $50) Our sister site PC Gamer rates the DeathAdder Elite as the #1 best PC gaming mouse you can currently buy — and with good reason. It combines Razer's classic and fan-favourite chassis design with an upgraded sensor and premium button switches for a design that's both comfortable, durable and (of course) performs fantastically. You can score $50 off the RRP (and $30 off Mwave's regular price) with this ace deal.

Razer Blackwidow X Chroma Mechanical Gaming Keyboard | $139 (save $80) For those chasing peak gaming performance, Razer has a strong history of making the ultimate peripherals and its mechanical gaming keyboards are no exception. Grab this RGB Chroma Gunmetal edition of the Blackwidow X for a serious discount.View Deal

HyperX Pulsefire FPS Gaming Mouse | $40 (was $79) When chasing down a gaming mouse, there's little that beats the value of the Pulsefire FPS workhorse of a mouse, and it's an even better deal when it's almost half-price! You won't be getting RGB lighting but, HyperX has focused its efforts on the components that matter – Pixart 3310 sensor, Omron switches, DPI tuning with dedicated button, and a six button design make it a formidable weapon for PC gamers.View Deal

Black Friday PC components deals: what you need to know

Over the last couple of Black Friday sales in Australia, a number of IT retailers have dropped the price on a wide range of their PC components. eBay has historically been the best source of great bargains for parts, but specialist component retailers like Mwave and Scorptec will also likely offer some brilliant deals on Black Friday.

It’s also worth keeping in mind that major component manufacturers like Intel, AMD and Nvidia have all recently announced the latest generations of their respective products. That means the older options will likely see a more-than-decent discount over the Black Friday sales period.

Of course, shopping for PC components isn’t like buying other items (like consumer tech and electronics). The necessity of making sure the parts you purchase will work together when you construct your final rig means it’s a lot more complex – and picking parts is not something you really want to be doing while you’re also being bombarded with multiple offers on a hectic time like the Black Friday sales. So, before the sales actually begin, do a bit research into what you’re after, then make sure you know what’s compatible with your setup.

Best PC component deals predictions for Black Friday 2018

We’ve seen PC components get significant discounts over the last few Black Friday sales to come up with some decent predictions for this year. Moreover, considering what the component market is like these days, we can make an educated guess.

With the cryptocurrency craze at its peak during Black Friday last year, GPUs were all but sold out, with people buying them up to mine cryptocurrency.

That craze has essentially died off, meaning that on all but the very newest cards (like the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 and 2080 Ti), you should be able to find stock at fairer prices. If you missed out last Black Friday, there should be more stock on offer – and hopefully a wider range of deals as well.

With the launch of Nvidia’s latest generation of graphics cards – the RTX 2080 Ti , RTX 2080 and RTX 2070 – we’re particularly hoping to see decent price drops on the older options, namely the GTX 1080 , GTX 1080 Ti , GTX 1070 or GTX 1060 . Don’t expect the new line of Nvidia GPUs to be discounted this year, though.

It’s a similar case for AMD’s processors. The second generation Ryzen and Threadripper CPUs have been launched, which means there’ll be great Black Friday deals on last year’s offerings. In fact, last year, components retailer Mwave offered up to $180 off certain AMD CPUs, and we’re expecting the same again, if not better.

While Intel has announced the 9th generation of its Core processors, there’s been a short supply of stock due to its 14nm process. This could potentially make it harder to get hold of the older Intel CPUs, meaning we won’t be seeing too many offers on Intel processors this year, but we’re hoping we’re off the mark on that one.

You can also expect to see price drops on other PC internals as well, including system memory and hard drives. You’ll also be able to find great bargains on PC cases.

