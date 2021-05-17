Best 4K projector for your home theater in 2021

One of the best 4K projectors can upgrade your home entertainment set-up in an instant.

4K projectors are a high impact (and, sometimes, relatively low cost) workaround if you don’t want a huge 75-inch 4K TV to dominate your home when it’s not in use, but you do want a big, impressive and cinematic viewing experience when you have a movie to watch.

With one of the best projectors, 100-inch images are the norm, while some models can offer projection as large as 300 inches – or as small as 40 inches, if that's all you have space for on your wall.

What’s more, the best projectors in this guide all offer some level of portability. This is a huge benefit of opting for a 4K projector over a big TV. It means you can get an immersive movie-watching experience one minute and have the projector tucked away nearly in a closet or on a shelf the next. Although many 4K projectors do look good, so there’s no problem leaving them out on display if you have room.

If you're concerned about the hassle of setting up or installing a projector – over, say, one of the best TVs – we understand. But you needn’t worry. Setting up a projector is rarely more hassle than putting the projector up against a wall, and the benefits – truly massive, bright and beautiful images being the main one – make them well worth your time and effort.

It's worth noting that the highest-specified models in this guide are 4K projectors, though we've thrown in a handful of the best projectors that cap out at HD or Full resolution at somewhat lower prices.

The best 4K projectors in 2021

(Image credit: Samsung)

After more than a decade since its last home cinema projector, Samsung has exploded back on the scene with The Premiere LSP9T projector.

This ultra short-throw beamer makes use of 4K HDR laser projection, with a three-color laser removing the need for a color filter and therefore allowing The Premiere's 2,800 lumens brightness to really shine. Pictures are punchy and colorful, and Samsung's world-first introduction of the HDR10+ format, which adds in scene-by-scene picture calibration in compatible films and TV shows.

This projector also benefits from full implementation of Samsung's smart TV operating system, which – if a bit sluggish at times – is incredible to have on a projector over the basic and poorly organized interfaces we're used to. The built-in 40W speakers are above par, too.

With a max 130-inch picture, a host of high-end and world-first technologies, and a TV operating system that fixes one of our main complaints about the best projectors available today, Samsung's The Premiere is a knockout choice for a new home cinema projector.

It is expensive, retailing at £6,999 / $6,490 / AU$10,999 – but is undeniable a good choice for those who can afford it. For everyone else, there's plenty of other great models in the guide below.

Read our full review: Samsung The Premiere projector

(Image credit: TechRadar)

2. Best projector for style: Vava 4K laser projector (US) A crowdfunded projector that won't disappoint Specifications Projection system: Laser Resolution: 4K Brightness: 2,500 lumens Projection size: 80-150 inches Video inputs: 3x HDMI, 1x SPDIF, 1x AUX In, 1x AUX Out, 1x USB Dimensions: 533 x 368 x 107mm TODAY'S BEST DEALS AU $4,499 View at mwave AU $4,499 View at mwave Check Mighty Ape Reasons to buy + Effortless style + Max 150-inch projection Reasons to avoid - Poor app layout - Only 8-bit HDR

The Vava 4K projector is something of a marvel, with a sharp 4K picture and impactful HDR despite its 8-bit color limitations.

As an ultra-short throw laser projector, you’re getting a massive picture (up to 150 inches) while only having to place it a few inches away from a wall or screen. The 2,500 lumens brightness is more than enough to make its images look vibrant, too – while a sleek design and soft fabric covering ensure the projector is aesthetically satisfying even when it's turned off.

The smart platform is somewhat secondary here, with an old iteration of Android TV and a couple of big-name apps (Netflix, Hulu) nowhere to be seen. But with Vava’s mix of bright 4K images, impactful color, and ultra short-throw picture – all packaged in a gorgeously sleek design – it's a brilliant choice for a new home projector.

This Vava UST projector retails at $2,799 in the US, making it decently cheaper than our top pick in this guide, even if there are other, more budget models to consider too.

As a crowdfunded model, the odds may have been against this laser projector, but the result is certainly one of the best projectors on the market today.

Read more: Vava 4K projector review

(Image credit: Future)

3. Best portable projector: XGIMI Halo The ultimate home theater on the go Specifications Projection system: Lamp Resolution: Full HD / 1080p Brightness: 800 lumens (plugged in), 600 lumens (on battery) Projection size: 30-300 inches Video inputs: 1x HDMI 2.0, 1x USB 2.0 Dimensions: 113.5 x 145 x 171.5mm Audio: 10W (2x 5W) speakers TODAY'S BEST DEALS AU $1,299 View at mwave Check Mighty Ape Check TheMarket Reasons to buy + Bright on battery + Great portability Reasons to avoid - Software letdowns - Aggressive autofocus

The XGIMI Halo is a great shout for anyone after a portable projector that doesn't give up on quality pictures entirely. This stylish, compact, and capable projector is easy to take with you on the go, with built-in 5W speakers and 1080p / Full HD resolution to offer both sight and sound.

You're getting 800 lumens max brightness while plugged in, though this does drop to 600 lumens when running on battery – fine for dark, outdoor settings, though you'll undoubtedly fare better with the former setting. Regardless, the battery life is long enough to watch an average-length movie (no Snyder Cut, sorry) and you won't have to pay through the nose for this capable model. There's no native Netflix support, sadly – something that also plagues the XGIMI Horizon Pro – but complaints are few and far between for the Halo.

It's worth noting that heater enthusiasts may not be satisfied with the brightness and picture of the Halo, especially because of somewhat distracting video noise in dark scenes. Meanwhile, casual viewers who want a projector they can pop-up at home, in their yard, or on camping trips may be just as satisfied with a more affordable, slightly dimmer option. But, for anyone who needs flexibility and wants the best projector that can fit that need, the XGIMI Halo will prove a worthy choice.

Read more: XGIMI Halo review

(Image credit: TechRadar)

4. Best projector for brightness: BenQ TK850 An incredibly bright HDR projector Specifications Projection system: DLP Resolution: 4K Brightness: 3,000 lumens Projection size: 40-200 inches Video inputs: 2x HDMI, 1x SPDIF, 1x AUX In, 2x USB Dimensions: 380 x 127 x 263mm Audio: 2x 5W TODAY'S BEST DEALS AU $3,099 View at mwave Check Mighty Ape Check TheMarket Reasons to buy + Support for 4K and HDR + Incredibly bright picture Reasons to avoid - No streaming apps - Some fan noise

The BenQ TK850 is a 4K projector for your living room, with boosted audio, intense 3,000 lumens brightness, and a focus on sports broadcasts to help it stand out from the piles of other projectors out there.

It’s not the first BenQ projector that’s caught our eye: we gave a glowing review to the BenQ HT3550 last year, even if that model is more angled towards die-hard cinephiles than the TK850.

But with its similar pricing, exceptional HDR, and the addition of a motion-smoothing and contrast-heightening Sports mode for those wanting to watch the football on a large projection, the TK850 make a strong argument as the best BenQ projector we've seen – especially as it amends HT3550's biggest flaws by drastically upping the brightness, and adding a lens shift tool to elevate or lower the height of the projection

The BenQ TK850 can output 3,000 lumens of brightness, making for vividly-realized colors and immediately visible detail, even in daytime or with some level of ambient light in the room. For that, it get a thumbs up from us.

There's some video noise in gray shadows or dark scenes, and the lack of streaming apps may disappoint some, but overall the TK850 is a fantastic projector for your home.

Read the full review: BenQ TK850 projector

(Image credit: Future)

5. Best projector on a budget: Anker Nebula Capsule II Mini A tiny, quality home cinema projector Specifications Projection system: DLP Resolution: HD (720p) Brightness: 200 lumens Projection size: Up to 100 inches Video inputs: 1x HDMI, 1x USB Dimensions: 3.15 x 3.15 x 5.9 inches Audio: 8W TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Mighty Ape Check TheMarket Reasons to buy + Android TV built-in + Full-size HDMI port Reasons to avoid - Could be brighter - Netflix must be sideloaded

Some projector were meant to be portable – and few do it better than the Anker Nebula Capsule II Mini Projector.

About the size and shape of a can of Coca Cola, the tiny projector looks more like a battery pack for a piece of AV equipment than an all-out projector, but those looks are deceiving. The Capsule II is very capable for its size, offering a 720p (HD) resolution and strong audio output – and a noticeable improvement on 2018's Anker Nebula Mars II – even if it can't compete with the more premium 4K HDR models listed in this guide.

Given its size, we were pleasantly surprised to find a fully-sized HMDI port, too, rather than the mini-HDMI alternative – as well as a USB port and USB-C charging port, allowing you to power the projector while connecting to a streaming stick like the Roku Express or Amazon Fire TV Stick.

There's also 3,600 apps to make use of, all pre-built into the Android TV smart platform. However, given some tricky certification issues around Netflix, you won't get the biggest TV streaming service on there unless you connect an external device to do it for you.

Read the full review: Anker Nebula Capsule II Mini Projector

(Image credit: Optoma)

6. Best projector for audio: Optoma CinemaX P2 A super-bright 4K/HDR projector with great audio credentials Specifications Projection system: Laser Resolutions: 3840 x 2160 (4K) Brightness: 3,000 lumens Projection size: 85-120 inches Video inputs: HDMI x 3 Dimensions: 576 x 383 x 130mm TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Mighty Ape Check TheMarket Reasons to buy + Up to 120-inch projection + Brilliant sound Reasons to avoid - Basic, dated software - Less bright than its predecessor

The Optoma CinemaX P2 is clearly a cool looking piece of kit, and it’s not often you can say that about a projector. Stylishly finished in matte white, with complementary grey fabric grille and peekaboo lens up top, it looks suitably trendy.

It's built around a single chip DLP 4K device allied to a laser light engine, which translates to pin-sharp pictures (no chance of any panel alignment issues here) and excellent color vibrancy – though it is a bit less vibrant than its predecessor

The tradeoff there is the the P2’s audio performance is top notch. Each driver has its own 10W digital amp module, so that’s a cumulative output of 40W. With the sonic chops of a large Bluetooth speaker, it’s more than loud enough to disguise its operating noise, which is a low 26dB.

This isn’t quite a cinephile grade projector, but for most of us the convenient form factor and fantastic audio performance should be ample compensation.

Read the full review: Optoma CinemaX P2

(Image credit: LG)

7. Best blowout projector: LG HU85LA CineBeam An ultra short-throw projector that knows its worth Specifications Projection system: Laser Resolutions: 3840 x 2160 (4K) Brightness: 2,700 lumens Projection size: 90-120 inches Video inputs: HDMI x 3 Dimensions: 6.8 x 13.7 x 5 inches TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Mighty Ape Check TheMarket Reasons to buy + Excellent image quality + Sleek design Reasons to avoid - A bit expensive - Middling speakers

Really need a projector that can sit right up to the wall? This ultra short-throw CineBeam projector from LG is able to project a massive display from only inches away.

You're paying a lot, with a $6,000 (around £4,860, AU$8,750) price tag befitting the increased convenience and advance technology required to project at such a short distance.

The projector itself is also brilliantly sharp in its construction, with a sleek rectangular profile that can hub your living room carpet or coffee table without obstructing any of the image it's throwing up on the wall – and you can install it from the ceiling as well if preferred.

At 2.2 inches away, the projector will deliver a 90-inch screen size, while at 7.2 inches, you’ll get a 120-inch projection. The sound quality maybe isn't as impressive as the projection, though, with a lack of detail in high frequencies, and not much power on the low end either.

Read our full review: LG HU85LA CineBeam Projector

(Image credit: Future)

8. Best projector for 4K: XGIMI Horizon Pro A capable 4K projector – but don't count on HD Specifications Projection system: Lamp Resolution: 4K Brightness: 2,200 lumens Projection size: 40-300 inches Video inputs: 2x HDMI 2.0 Dimensions: 113.5 x 145 x 171.5mm Audio: 16W speakers Reasons to buy + Great 4K performance + Low price, premium design Reasons to avoid - Upscaling issues - Grainy HD images

XGIMI’s Horizon Pro is its flagship 4K HDR projector, and for good reason. With impressive 2,200 lumens brightness, excellent 4K recreation and a stunningly-designed casing, it’s a joy both to handle and to watch its images in action – albeit with a handful of exceptions.

The Horizon Pro really excels with native 4K content, and will work best as a key part of your home theater system, ideally with 4K Blu-rays (or at least high quality streams). Its image quality can be shockingly close to what you’d see on a quality flatscreen, with exceptional brightness control – an area that so many projectors fall short in. The flexible 40-300 inch projection size also means you can easily tailor the image to your home, too.

The built-in audio is more than capable for a projector, while the sleek metal remote and fetching black casing of the beamer itself are far more premium than the price point would suggest.

For everyday users, though, SD and HD upscaling really isn’t very impressive, with on/off grain, image artefacts, and color distortion creeping in when you’re not feeding the Horizon Pro quality sources. As XGIMI’s first luxury projector range, this misstep is understandable, and this won’t be a deal-breaker for all – especially those relying on 4K sources – but it does tarnish what other might have been a five-star projector. If you plan on watching Full HD content most of the time, the cheaper Horizon model (without the ‘Pro’) may be a better bet.

Read more: XGIMI Horizon Pro review

Buy via XGIMI.com for $1,699 / £1,699

(Image credit: Epson)

9. Best all-round projector: Epson EH-TW9400 A superb home cinema projector for the price Specifications Projection system: Lamp Resolution: 4K (upscaled) Brightness: 2,600 lumens Projection size: 50-300 inches Video inputs: 2x HDMI, 2x USB Dimensions: 520 x 450 x 193mm Audio: None TODAY'S BEST DEALS AU $4,399 View at mwave Check Mighty Ape Check TheMarket Reasons to buy + Excellent color reproduction + Motorized lens controls Reasons to avoid - Blacks could be deeper - Motion not its strong point

The Epson EH-TW9400 is an excellent home theater projector. You're not getting the laser projection of the some of the models above, but as lamp models go, it's a stunner.

We have this beamer five stars for its impressive color reproduction, HDR support, and 2,600 lumens brightness, making for bright and impactful images. While this isn't a native 4K projector (something you just don't get at this price), even upscaled images are detailed and come across well, with highly natural skin stones and an impressive amount of shadow detail. Blacks could be deeper, and motion could be smoother, but there's really little to complain about here.

The EH-TW9400 boasts advanced capability all around, from its 3D compatibility to motorized lens controls – the latter point allowing for real precision and an easy setup. There's even a lens cover to prevent dust from creeping in!

Having launched in 2019, the Epson EH-TW9400 is widely available in the UK, India and elsewhere, and currently retails for £2,549. In the United States, it goes by the name Epson Pro Cinema 6050UB, and comes in at $3,999.

That cost isn't a drop in the ocean, for sure, but all in all this is great value for what you're getting. Just keep in mind that it doesn't come with built-in speakers, meaning you are reliant on connected audio equipment.

Read the full review: Epson EH-TW9400

10. Best projector for Alexa: Optoma UHD51A (US) An Alexa-compatible beamer that does decent 4K Specifications Projection system: DLP Resolutions: 1920x1080 (x4) Brightness: 3,500 lumens Projection size: Up to 100 inches Video inputs: 2x HDMI (1x MHL) Dimensions: 498 x 141 x 331mm TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Mighty Ape Check TheMarket Reasons to buy + Rich, sharp image + A rare 3D option Reasons to avoid - No digital keystone - Alexa set up issues

Smart, voice activated controls for a home cinema projector may sound like the kitchen-sink approach to feature lists at first glance, jumping on the buzz-word (or should that be ‘wake word’?) bandwagon of Amazon’s Alexa, Apple’s Siri or Google’s Assistant. But think about the environment and scenario that your average projector viewing session takes place in, and it starts to make a lot of sense – you’re in a dark room where seeing buttons isn’t always easy, possibly with your hands loaded up with popcorn and other treats.

Being able to shout “play the movie!” at a voice activated projector, potentially installed in a bracket high above your head, seems like a sound move.

Ultimately, while the Alexa features are fun (if a little perfunctory) everything about this the Optoma UHD51A performs exceptionally. At this price you’re going to be hard pressed to find a projector that can deliver this level of picture quality and this feature set more confidently.

The Optoma UHD51A represents a great shift in 4K projecting quality if you find yourself on a tighter budget. What’s on offer here allows even those with smaller living spaces and more modest bank balances a taste of the home cinema high life.

Read the full review: Optoma UHD51A

Why a 4K projector?

If you're not convinced by any of the 4K projectors in this list, it may be worth weighing up the pros and cons of competing technologies.

A standard flatscreen television is generally a simpler affair: you put in your home, on a wall or countertop, and it stays there. It's a set screen size, and will offer the likes of 4K resolution or HDR at a cheaper price point than a projector.

Projectors can be helpful in their portability, or the flexibility of its picture, though it does mean that can be more to calibrate, especially when trying to suss out where to place in your home. It might be best placed right up against a wall, if an ultra short-throw projector, but if your wall is in any way uneven or off-white, it won't offer an ideal image – in that case, you may be better off with a dedicated screen, though that does defeat the point of ditching a television.

Projectors tend to be pricier for comparative resolutions or HDR support, especially dynamic HDR – with Samsung The Premiere being the only existing beamer with HDR10+.

However, the compact form and flexibility that a projector affords does make it a better choice in a lot of cases, and this guide contains some truly fantastic HD and 4K projectors worth your time.