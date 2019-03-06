You may be able to buy products using Google Images soon

Google is testing a new feature that allows people to buy products while browsing Google Image search results.

Known as 'shoppable ads', these sponsored posts are placed within image search results, and allow retailers to "highlight multiple products available for sale" within an image, according to a post on the Google Ads blog.

Google says the feature is only being tested on "a small percentage of traffic with select retailers, surfacing on broad queries like "home office ideas", "shower tile designs", and "abstract art".

Taking on Instagram

Should the tests go well, it could soon be possible to do your shopping from Google Images by hovering over a sponsored ad with a price tag icon in the bottom right corner, which will then show you the prices and brands of the items in the image.

It looks like the new feature will work in a similar way to Instagram's shoppable tags, making it quicker than ever to buy products online.

Whether users will appreciate the proliferation of shoppable ads across social media and now search results will, of course, remain to be seen.

Via Engadget