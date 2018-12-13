You can play classic Sega Genesis games with Amazon Fire TV

Just in time for the holidays, Amazon has announced that it's bringing childhood nostalgia to Fire TV with the brand new Sega Classics games bundle.

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Sega Genesis, Fire TV customers will get access to 25 Sega Genesis (or Mega Drive if you're in the UK) games that have stood the test of time, including Sonic the Hedgehog, Golden Axe, and Streets of Rage.

If you already have Amazon's Fire TV, you'll be able to play using your Fire TV remote, meaning there's no need to pay for a pricey console or special controller – although you can pair a compatible Bluetooth controller with your Fire TV if you prefer.

Here's the full list of classic games included in the bundle:

Sonic the Hedgehog

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Sonic CD

The Revenge of Shinobi

Ristar

Golden Axe

Beyond Oasis

Decap Attack

ESWAT: City Under Siege

Street of Rage

Street of Rage II

Street of Rage III

Gunstar Heroes

Dynamite Headdy

Dr Robotnik's Mean Bean Machine

Columns

Bio-Hazard Battle

Comix Zone

Alien Storm

Bonanza Bros

Golden Axe II

Golden Axe III

Gain Ground

Altered Beast

Sonic Spinball

Fun for the family

Sega Classics is available now on Fire TV for £11.99, and the bundle includes 15 multiplayer games, making it a great purchase ahead of Christmas when you'll need to find ways to entertain friends and family.

The launch of the new app follows the news that Sega's highly anticipated Mega Drive Mini console will be delayed until 2019 – but with Fire TV you needn't wait that long to conquer Green Hill Zone all over again.