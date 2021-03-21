The XPS 13 laptop gets $524 slashed off price in fantastic deal at Dell

Upgrade your machine and save money with this fantastic laptop deal we've spotted at Dell. Right now, you can get the XPS 13 Touch on sale for $1,220.09 (was $1,699.99). That's a massive $524 discount and the best price we've found for the 13-inch touch-screen laptop.

Today's best XPS 13 laptop deal:

XPS 13 Touch Laptop: $1,699.99 $1,175.99 at Dell

Save $524 - A fantastic deal, the XPS 13 touch laptop is on sale for $1,175.99 at Dell. The powerful laptop features a 13.3-inch InfinityEdge touch display and packs 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a 10th Generation Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor.

View Deal

The Dell XPS 13 laptop features a 13.4-inch InfinityEdge touch display and packs 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and the powerful 10th Generation Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor. The 2020 laptop received an upgraded battery life of up to 18 hours, and the new 2.25mm webcam is now placed above the display. Perfect for students and travel, the lightweight XPS 13 is Dell's smallest 13-inch laptop and weighs just 2.7 pounds.



As we mentioned above, this is the best price we've found for the XPS 13 Touch and a fantastic discount for a newly released laptop. We don't know how long Dell will have the XPS 13 at this price, so you should act fast before it's too late.

More Dell XPS 13 deals

See more laptop sales with the best cheap laptop deals and the best cheap Dell laptop deals and prices.