The XPS 13 gets $750 slashed off price in fantastic deal from Dell

Upgrade your machine and save money thanks to this fantastic deal from Dell. Right now, you can get the XPS 13 laptop on sale for $949.99 (was $1,699.99). That’s a massive $750 discount and an incredible price for Dell’s powerful 13-inch Touch laptop.

XPS 13 laptop deal

Dell XPS 13 Touch: $1,699.99 $949.99 at Dell

Save $750 - Dell has the powerful XPS 13 Touch laptop on sale for just $899.99. This laptop features a 13-inch InfinityEdge Touch display, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a 10th Generation Intel Core i5 processor.

View Deal

The Dell XPS 13 laptop features a 13.4-inch InfinityEdge Touch display and packs 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a 10th Generation Intel Core i7 processor. The 2020 laptop received an upgraded battery life of up to 19 hours, and the new 2.25mm webcam is now placed above the display. Perfect for students and travel, the lightweight XPS 13 is Dell's smallest 13-inch laptop and weighs just 2.7 pounds.



This is not only an impressive discount but also the best deal we've found for the powerful laptop. We don't know how long Dell will have the XPS 13 at this price, so we recommend snagging now before it's too late.

More XPS 13 deals

See more laptop sales with the best cheap laptop deals and today's best Dell XPS 13 and 15 deals and prices.



You can also see more offers with our roundup of the best Memorial Day sales that are happening now.