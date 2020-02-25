These Xbox One X deals just got even better thanks to a free Game Pass Ultimate subscription

Xbox One X deals hit $299 at Walmart over the weekend, but this week we're seeing even more of an incentive to grab a cheap Xbox One X right now. Walmart have also thrown in a free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, or you can upgrade to three months for just $10 extra right now. This all means we're in the best time to be hunting for Xbox One X bundle deals thanks to fantastic sales on top titles in the US and some amazing cheap discounts in the UK. These prices are far lower than they were over Black Friday, so now's your chance to grab a cheap Xbox One X deal before the new console lands.

Meanwhile, the UK is seeing some fantastic prices on cheap Xbox One X deals with costs dipping well below £300. You'll find top of the range bundles like this Forza Horizon 4 bundle for just £289 or Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for £290 - fantastic prices on blockbuster releases.

With Xbox Series X steadily creeping up, it's little wonder retailers are discounting these cheap Xbox One X deals with such abandon. That said, there's every reason to pick up the current powerhouse of the Xbox world right now. Now that the next console is firmly insights, we're seeing some fantastic prices landing on the current-gen console. Plus, games are only going to get cheaper once that new machine hits store shelves.

You can find cheap Xbox One S bundles for even less right now, so if you're happy to forego some fancy features you might want to check out the latest sales. There are plenty of cheap Xbox games on sale right now as well - perfect for stocking up on the latest titles.

Cheap Xbox One X deals in the US

$299 is the lowest price these Xbox One X bundles have reached, so you're grabbing a bargain with this Star Wars offering. This Xbox One X deal has been teetering around the $349 mark over the last week, and now we know why. You can also pick up one month of Game Pass Ultimate in this price, a Walmart bonus not seen at other retailers, or upgrade to three months for $10 extra.

This is a fantastic Xbox One X bundle price, with Walmart cutting a further $50 off the sales price we'd seen over Black Friday. You're picking up all five Gears of War games with this bundle, as well as a month of Xbox Live Gold and a month of Game Pass Ultimate included. Add an extra $10 to your bundle price and you'll grab three months of Game Pass Ultimate instead.

Cheap Xbox One X deals in the UK

The cheapest Xbox One X bundle deal you'll find in the UK this week is this £289 deal from John Lewis. On top of a gorgeous racing game running on a powerful 4K console, you're also picking up the Lego Champions DLC and a two-year guarantee as well, making this an excellent saving.



The Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Xbox One X bundle is an incredibly popular deal, and it's just hit an all-new price low at Amazon. Available now for just £290, this is a steal of a bundle that will make any deal hunter's day. If you're after an extra controller, you'll find that Argos is currently offering a £10 saving when bought with this bundle, bringing the total to just £339 all in.



You're getting a fantastic price on this Xbox One X bundle at Microsoft right now, with a wealth of Gears of War games included as well as the latest Gears 5. Plus, you can save 20% on a second controller and up to 40% on an Xbox Live subscription when you grab this Xbox One X bundle through Microsoft.



We're also tracking all the latest Xbox One S sales to keep you in the loop on the best prices out there. Plus, we're also keeping an eye on Xbox Game Pass prices and the best Live Gold deals as well. You'll find plenty more Xbox One X deals right here on TechRadar.