Whyte vs Povetkin live stream: how to watch the WBC title fight from anywhere tonight

It's fallen through on two occasions, but this fight between Britain's WBC interim heavyweight world champion and the Russian former title holder is now finally set to happen this Saturday. Read on to find out how to watch Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin online and catch all the boxing action tonight from anywhere in the world - there are even some genuine free Whyte vs Povetkin live stream options available right now.

Whyte vs Povetkin: free live stream and time It's fight night! This Saturday's Whyte vs Povetkin clash takes place at the HQ of Matchroom Boxing in Brentwood, UK and the two heavyweights are set to begin their ring walks at around 10pm BST (local time) today - so that's an expected 5pm ET / 2pm PT start for pugilism aficionados in the US and Canada. Canadians can even watch Whyte vs Povetkin for free! Read on to find out how - and why getting ExpressVPN with 3 months FREE could be the best thing you buy all year.

The grand finale of Matchroom's Fight Camp series, it's a behind-closed-doors event that's basically being held in promoter Eddie Hearn’s back garden and also boasts Katie Taylor's long-awaited showdown with Delfine Persoon for the undisputed lightweight title - part of a strong undercard that also includes Luther Clay vs Chris Kongo.

Jamaica-born Whyte (27-1) is looking for a 12th consecutive victory since his defeat against Anthony Joshua back in 2015. Since then, the 32-year-old has notched up big wins over Dereck Chisora (twice), Joseph Parker, Oscar Rivas and Lucas Browne. The former kickboxer has now waited for over 1,000 days for his outright title shot while being the mandatory challenger - and tonight's fight is perhaps a risky one given the calibre of his opponent.

Povetkin (35-2-1) may be classed as a veteran, but the 40-year-old former WBC world heavyweight champion has shown in recent fights that he can still go the distance and will come into the headline bout with plenty of confidence. His last defeat was also against Joshua (in 2018), though he had the British fighter in all sorts of trouble before succumbing to a TKO in the 7th round. Povetkin has since notched a 12-round decision win over Hughie Fury and a draw against the highly regarded Michael Hunter in his last fight.

It means Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin is a fight no boxing fan will want to miss, so read on as we explain how to get a Whyte vs Povetkin live stream tonight and watch the WBC heavyweight title fight online this Saturday.

Fight Camp 4: Whyte vs Povetkin full card

Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin – WBC interim heavyweight title

– WBC interim heavyweight title Katie Taylor (c) vs. Delfine Persoon – Unified WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring female lightweight titles

– Unified WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring female lightweight titles Luther Clay (c) vs. Chris Kongo – WBO Global welterweight title

– WBO Global welterweight title Jack Cullen vs. Zak Chelli

Alen Babic vs. Shawndell Tegel Winters

How to get a FREE Whyte vs Povetkin live stream and watch the fight online in Canada

Watch Whyte vs Povetkin FREE with a 1-month DAZN trial

Canadian fight fans are the luckiest in the world today as streaming service DAZN holds the cards for Whyte vs Povetkin, includes it as standard with a subscription, and offers a FREE 1-month trial - meaning it's possible to get a free Whyte vs Povetkin live stream this Saturday. Best of all, the service is really easy to sign-up for as it accepts PayPal in addition to credit cards, so anyone located in Canada can take advantage of this fantastic offer. Even if you live there but are currently abroad, you can still benefit - just follow our advice below and take advantage of this 50% off ExpressVPN deal to get all your usual coverage from anywhere. Should you decide to keep DAZN, a subscription costs $20 per month or $150 annually at present.

How to watch Whyte vs Povetkin from outside your country

If you want to watch the boxing outside of your country you may find that the content is geo-restricted. That could mean that, despite having access when on home turf, you are blocked while away. Fret not, that can be rectified with the use of a clever piece of software called a VPN - far better that than hunting for a dodgy stream in the less salubrious corners of the internet.

Whyte vs Povetkin live stream: how to watch the fight in the UK

It's pay up or go without tonight, we're afraid - you can buy the Whyte vs Povetkin fight for £19.95 via Sky Sports Box Office, but that's your only option. Should you pay for the fight, you can watch it either via your Sky account, or on your computer, mobile phone, tablet, console or TV streaming device. Sky's coverage of this Saturday's Whyte vs Povetkin card starts at 7pm BST, but we wouldn't expect Whyte and Povetkin to be in the ring until 10pm at the earliest. Not in the UK? Then you'll need a VPN to watch this live stream - follow those instructions set out above.

How to watch Whyte vs Povetkin: live stream today's fight in the US

Streaming service DAZN (pronounced 'Da Zone') has the rights to show the Whyte vs Povetkin rematch and coverage starts at 2pm ET / 11am PT on the subscription channel, with main event ring walks expected around 5pm ET/ 2pm PT. A DAZN contract will set you back $19.99 per month, or $99.99 for the year, but it's good value for fans as the channel is promising over 100 fight nights per year. US residents intrigued by DAZN but currently outside the country this weekend will find that using a VPN will let them watch just like they would at home.

How to live stream Whyte vs Povetkin in Australia

Kayo Sports is on hand Down Under to provide live coverage of the full Whyte vs Povetkin card. The streaming service includes access to over 50 sports including boxing, both live and on demand - most notably being the over-the-top way to stream Australian ESPN and beIN Sports. It's seriously good value, too, with a Kayo Sports Basic Package costing $25 per month and allowing users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. You can also get a FREE 14-day Kayo trial, meaning Aussies can watch Whyte vs Povetkin without paying a penny! Aussie abroad? You'll need to use a VPN to watch this stream outside of Australia as per our guide above.