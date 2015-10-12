Google Cardboard now lets you explore Street View in VR

Google has finally added Google Cardboard support to its Street View app, so now you can explore the world's streets in VR.

It isn't quite true VR as the images are in 3D, but it does seem like a natural update for the app, which lets you see street images in 360-degrees, lending to a new way to explore different cities and places across the globe.

Support for Cardboard through Street View is now available on iOS and Android, so personally, we're excited to be able to check out Diagon Alley in almost-VR from the comfort of our own home.

Google also announced in a blog post that there have been more than 15 million Cardboard app installs through the Google Play store, and the app itself is now available in over 100 countries in 39 languages.

The big VR push isn't ending here, however, as Google has also updated the Cardboard SDK for devs as well, with tools and native Unity rendering to make Cardboard apps to run much more smoothly.