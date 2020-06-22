watchOS 7 release date, beta, features and supported Apple Watches

Apple has officially announced watchOS 7, the next big operating system update that’s expected to arrive alongside the Apple Watch 6 later in 2020.

While we won’t see the new operating system for months, Apple revealed watchOS 7 at its WWDC 2020 event to introduce exciting new features that will change how we use our Apple smartwatches.

WatchOS updates have brought new features to older Apple Watches, true, but we’re really excited about what the updates say about the next model. We’d heard rumors of new health tracking (including measuring blood oxygen levels), which turned out TKTK.

Here’s all the new features and perks coming in watchOS 7, along with what it hints at for the Apple Watch 6.

Cut to the chase

WatchOS 7 will almost definitely be free, since software updates from Apple (and most other tech companies) generally don't cost a thing, so if you've got a compatible Apple Watch, you won't have to pay a dime to upgrade.

Per precedent, it’s safe to say that the next annual watchOS update will come in late 2020 - most likely in September. That’s around when the Apple Watch launches tend to be, as well as the year’s new flagship phones such as the iPhone 12.

However the Covid-19 pandemic has reportedly caused other Apple device releases to be pushed back, so we could see watchOS 7 released later than expected – or perhaps even in 2021.

A watchOS 7 developer beta is available starting today, which can be downloaded through Apple's developer website – and for the first time, a public beta will be available sometime in July on the company's public beta website (we'll follow up when the exact date is announced).

watchOS 7 compatibility

Bucking tradition, Apple followed up announcing watchOS 7 by confirming which Apple Watches will be getting the new operating system in a blog post. Along with the new Apple Watch 6, watchOS 7 will come to Apple Watch 5, Apple Watch 4, and Apple Watch 3.

Yes, sadly, that means Apple Watch 2 and Apple Watch Series 1 owners are out luck. Original Apple Watch owners got left out, and now we have a new threshold for devices that can upgrade to the latest watchOS.

Confirmed watchOS 7 features

(Image credit: Apple)

Streamlined complications

WatchOS 7 has refined its complications, allowing devs to enable multiple complications and watch faces. You can create your own custom selection, like a “surf watch” with beachside conditions, to make your ideal watch face.

WatchOS 7 also makes it easier to share your watch faces via a new feature, Face Sharing. When you see a watch face you like, click the button prompt below it and the face will download – as well as prompt you to download any missing complications.

(Image credit: Apple)

Maps: cycling options and more

Yes, just like in iOS 14, watchOS 7 will include cycling directions in the Maps app. This includes elevation changes and navigation prompts with large, easy-to-read complications, which are granular enough to tell you about upcoming elevation changes or even stair climbs.

(Image credit: Apple)

Workouts: dance and cooldowns

Workouts are getting an upgrade, too, adding Dance as a total body workout. Dance will track some of the most popular (and broadly-defined) dance styles, like Hip Hop and Latin.

How? Advanced algorithms detect the difference between moving just arms, just legs, or combinations of the two by cross-referencing with heart rate. That's not all: there are a few other new workout modes, including core training, functional strength training, and even cooldowns for post-workout sessions. You can track all this in the updated Activity app in iOS 14.

(Image credit: Apple)

Sleep tracking at last

The Health app has finally added a long-requested Sleep-tracking feature. This includes Wind Down, which allows you to create a personalized routine to get you to sleep. This includes choosing whether to wake up via audio tones or haptic vibration for a quieter and more personal alarm. Tracks sleep via machine learning, and updated sleep section in Health app, also available in iPhone.

Handwashing

Apparently some of you haven't been washing your hands enough! watchOS 7 will come with automatic handwashing detection, which uses machine learning and audio cues to measure whether you wash your hands for a full 20-second timer, with fun sounds to ensure you’re washing long enough.

watchOS 7 rumors

While some of the rumored features were confirmed by Apple when the company unveiled watchOS 7 at WWDC 2020, others that went unmentioned may still arrive when the smartwatch operating system is officially unveiled later in 2020. Here are the other rumored features:

watchOS 7 fitness and health

Built-in sleep tracking has long been rumored for the Apple Watch, and it seems that may finally happen in 2020. A leaked Sleep app from Apple was spotted, and it's thought that may now be included in the update.

Various parts of iOS 14's leaked code also points to improved sleep tracking with a personalized sleep goal included in the Health app.

Exactly what new features sleep tracking will bring is unclear. We expect to hear more about this during the launch on June 22 directly from Apple, and hopefully it can improve your nightly sleep.

It's believed that each generation of the Apple Watch has featured a blood oxygen monitor, but it hasn't been turned on in any of the devices. Rumor has it, Apple may be able to do so with watchOS 7.

That may be an SpO2 sensor is coming to future Apple Watch devices, and that may allow you to get a general reading of your blood oxygen on your smartwatch.

watchOS 7 watch faces

As ever, new watch faces are likely to debut with the watchOS 7 update. So far, we've seen leaks pointing toward a new version of the Infograph watch face that has proved popular on previous devices.

It's likely to be called Infograph Pro, and it's expected to have a tachymeter. Yeah, we had to Google that too - it's a way of monitoring speed on an analog watch.

One other leak from March also suggested that the Apple Watch will soon get International flag options.

Want your country's flag as your background? That may soon be a possibility through watchOS 7. We're excited to see what Nepal's flag looks like in a square format on the Apple Watch.

Another leak also suggested that watchOS 7 may allow you to easily share your watch face with friends. It'd allow you to AirDrop someone your own look, which may be fun for sharing different designs.

watchOS 7 other features

A new child-friendly Kids Mode is expected to debut with watchOS 7. It would allow you to give your children an Apple Watch of their own, and you'd be able to set up parental controls of what they can access.

Apple has yet to introduce a wearable for children, while rival companies like Fitbit have started to venture into that market. Making an Apple Watch child-friendly would be a big deal for many parents, and this may be the software features they need to be able to do it.