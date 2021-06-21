Walmart takes on Amazon Prime Day with a huge rival sale – here are the best deals

Walmart launched its Deals for Days sale a full 24-hours before Amazon's highly anticipated Prime Day deals event. Most major retailers have launched rival sales today in a bid to encourage customers away from Amazon - and Walmart certainly has some good offers, with a range of competitive discounts on everything from TVs, laptops and headphones to kitchen appliances, vacuums, smart home devices, and more.

We've combed through today's sale and picked the best Walmart deals below. Among the best bargains we've spotted are the best-selling Apple Watch 3 on sale for $169 (was $199), an ultra-cheap Gateway laptop marked down to $399 (was $749), and Apple's iPad Mini on sale for a record-low price of $329 (was $399).



We also have Prime Day-beating appliance deals like the best-selling Instant Pot Viva on sale at an all-time low price of $59 (was $99), a massive $300 discount on the iHome robot vacuum and mop, and the Chefman air fryer marked down to just $69 (was $99).



The best part about Walmart's sale is you get free next-day delivery for orders over $35 on thousands of eligible items, and unlike Amazon's Prime Day sale, Walmart doesn't require a paid membership – these deals are for everyone.



Browse the best of Walmart's Deals for Days sale below – and make sure to bookmark this page, as we'll be continuously updating it with all the top deals from Walmart throughout Amazon Prime Day and beyond.

The best Walmart Deals for Days offers

Hisense 40-inch FHD Roku Smart TV: $228 $178 at Walmart

Save $50 - Walmart has this Hisense set on sale for just $178, which is an incredible price for a 40-inch TV with smart capabilities. The HD TV comes with the Roku experience, which allows you to seamlessly stream content from apps like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, and more.

Apple Watch Series 3, 38mm: $229 $169 at Walmart

Save $60 - Get the best-selling Apple Watch 3 in stock and on sale for $169 at the Walmart Deals for Days sale. The Series smartwatch has been difficult to find in stock as of late, so we'd take advantage of this great price now before it's too late.

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $189.99 at Walmart

Save $60 - You can snag the best--selling AirPods Proin stock and on sale for $189.99. The truly wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation, and the wireless charging case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life and while this isn't the lowest price, it's the best deal you can get right now.

Instant Pot Viva 9-in-1 6 Quart Pressure Cooker: $99 $59 at Walmart

Save $40 - One of our favorite Prime Day deals from Walmart, you can snag the best-selling Instant Pot Viva on sale for a record-low price of $59. A fantastic bargain for the six-quart pressure cooker that combines nine popular kitchen appliances into one device.

Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: $299.99 $149 at Walmart

Walmart has the best-selling Beats Solo Pro on sale for $149 at Walmart's rival Prime Day sale. The wireless headphones provide an impressive 22-hours of battery life and are available in Dark Blue, Light Blue, and Red.

Roku Express 4K+ Streaming Player: $39 $29 at Walmart

Save $10 - Stream your favorite content from Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, and more in 4K HDR with the Roku Express 4K+. The already cheap streaming device is getting a first-time price cut at Walmart's rival Prime Day sale.

Chefman TurboFry Air Fryer: $99.99 $69 at Walmart

Save $30 - Perfect for families, Walmart has the Chefman TurboFry on sale for just $69 - a fantastic value for an 8-Qt digital air fryer. The 10-quart air fryer does it all - air fry, rotisserie, bake, roast, dehydrate, make homemade pizza, and so much more.

iPad Mini (2019, 64GB): $399.99 $329 at Amazon

Save $70 - Walmart has the 64GB iPad Mini on sale for a record-low price of $329.99 - $40 less than Amazon's current deal. Small but mighty, the 8-inch tablet comes with 64GB of storage and provides 10-hours of battery life.

Samsung CB4 11.6-inch Chromebook: $199 $159 at Walmart

Save $40 - If you're looking for a cheap laptop deal for casual use, then this Samsung Chromebook is a fantastic option at just $159. You're getting 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and an Intel Celeron processor.

iHome AutoVac Nova Robot Vacuum and Mop: $599 $299 at Walmart

Save $300 - A fantastic price, Walmart has a massive $300 discount on the iHome AutoVac Nova. That's the best price we've found for the robot mop/vacuum hybrid that automatically recharges and empties itself.

Google Nest Mini: $49 $34.98 at Walmart

Save $20 - The best-selling Google Nest Mini is on sale for $34.98 at Walmart. A fantastic price, for just $35 the compact smart speaker can check the news, answer questions, play music, and more completely hands-free.

Gateway 15.6-inch FHD Notebook: $749 $419 at Walmart

Save $450 - This ultra-slim Gateway Notebook has a massive $450 price cut at Walmart's Deal for Days sale. The 15.6-inch laptop packs 16GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD and a 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 processor.

Hoover ProClean Pet Carpet Cleaner: $179 $99 at Walmart

Save $60 - Walmart's rival Prime Day sale has the Hoover ProClean carpet cleaner on sale for just $99. That's the lowest price we've found and a fantastic deal for a powerful carpet cleaner that's designed for pet owners.

