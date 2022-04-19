Walmart Prime Day deals 2022: what to expect in this year's sale

Walmart is just one of the big retailers that take on Amazon with its own yearly Prime Day sale. This year should be no different with a myriad of bargains across the entire site - encompassing everything from super-cheap TVs, appliances, mattresses, and tons of cheap tech.

Last year's Walmart Prime Day sale came in the form of the trailers 'Deals for Days' event, which like Amazon, ran for two days in mid-June. This year, we're expecting that date to be pushed back to mid-July, which is the traditional calendar slot for Amazon Prime Day. Right now, nothing's been announced, however, so it's a good idea to bookmark this page and revisit it closer to the event.

We'll not only have all the details in regards to dates once they're confirmed but we'll also have the best Walmart Prime Day deals themselves as soon as they land. We're still a way off yet but it's likely this sales even will be one of the biggest, if not the biggest, outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday in November.

In the meantime, we're updating this page with everything we know and what to expect in the upcoming sales. If you're interested, you'll find a selection of last year's best Walmart Prime Day deals just down below.

When will Walmart's Prime Day deals begin?

As of writing, no date has been announced for Amazon Prime Day 2022. That said, we're fairly confident that this year's event will fall in mid-July, most likely either Monday 11th to Tuesday 12th, or Monday 18th to Tuesday 19th. In recent years Amazon has held a two day event and its always been during the second or third week in July.

The one exception to this was last year, when Amazon decided to push the dates for its mega-sale forward a full month. It did this because of general worries at the time of supply chain disruption due to the pandemic. Now things are returning back to normal we expect the retailer, and others like Walmart, to revert back to the usual mid-July start point.

Walmart Prime Day deals: what to expect

Last year's Prime Day deals at Walmart encompassed everything from premium mattresses to cheap laptops. It was, quite probably, the biggest online sale of the year outside of the usual Black Friday and Cyber Monday candidates.

While it's hard to single out one area as being particularly good in the Prime Day deals at Walmart, last year's sale was great if you were on the hunt for a super cheap TV or home appliances. Favorite brands like Instant Pot and Dyson in particular saw some of their lowest prices all year and we'd be surprised if they weren't featured again in 2022. Alongside these staples, it's also highly likely that Walmart will be competing with Amazon and Best Buy to offer cheap laptops and discounted Apple products.

If you're interested, you can find a quick roundup of last year's best Walmart Prime Day deals just down below, alongside the things we said about them at the time.

Will you need Walmart+ to get the best deals?

Good question. Traditionally the answer has been no. Non-Amazon Prime Day retailers like Walmart and Best Buy have generally offered their best prices to everyone regardless of memberships, unlike Amazon itself.

Over the past year or so, however, we've seen these retailers offer more and more incentives to those who are signed up to their premium membership services - such as early access to sales events or PS5 / Xbox Series X restocks. Because of this, it might just be the case we see something similar for Walmart's Prime Day deals, with members getting early access. The retailer did this very thing back on Black Friday last year, so it's not out the realms of possibility.

Sign up to Walmart+ for $12.95

While we don't know yet whether you'll need Walmart Plus for exclusive access to the retailer's Prime Day deals, it's a good idea to check out the service ahead of time. It's quite pricey but you'll get access to a ton of perks in the build-up - potentially early access, free priority shipping, and exclusive PS5 and Xbox restocks. You can also check out a 30-day free trial, although those have traditionally been excluded from early access perks, so bear that in mind.

Last year's best Walmart Prime Day deals

Hisense 40-inch FHD Roku Smart TV: $228 $178 at Walmart

Save $50 - Walmart has this Hisense set on sale for just $178, which is an incredible price for a 40-inch TV with smart capabilities. The HD TV comes with the Roku experience, which allows you to seamlessly stream content from apps like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, and more.



Apple Watch Series 3, 38mm: $229 $169 at Walmart

Save $60 - Get the best-selling Apple Watch 3 in stock and on sale for $169 at the Walmart Deals for Days sale. The Series smartwatch has been difficult to find in stock as of late, so we'd take advantage of this great price now before it's too late.



Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $189.99 at Walmart

Save $60 - You can snag the best--selling AirPods Proin stock and on sale for $189.99. The truly wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation, and the wireless charging case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life and while this isn't the lowest price, it's the best deal you can get right now.



Instant Pot Viva 9-in-1 6 Quart Pressure Cooker: $99 $59 at Walmart

Save $40 - One of our favorite Prime Day deals from Walmart, you can snag the best-selling Instant Pot Viva on sale for a record-low price of $59. A fantastic bargain for the six-quart pressure cooker that combines nine popular kitchen appliances into one device.



ionvac SmartClean 2000 Robovac: $179.88 $129 at Walmart

Save $50 - A fantastic price for a robot vacuum, Walmart has the Ionvac SmartClean on sale for just $129. The Robovac can easily navigate from hardwood to rugs and carpet and works with the Google Assistant for hands-free control.

Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: $299.99 $149 at Walmart

Save $50 - Walmart has the best-selling Beats Solo Pro on sale for $149 at Walmart's rival Prime Day sale. The wireless headphones provide an impressive 22-hours of battery life and are available in Dark Blue, Light Blue, and Red.

Apple TV 4K (32GB): $179 $99 at Walmart

Save $80 – Matching Amazon's Prime Day price, Walmart has the Apple TV 4K on sale for $99. You're getting 4K HDR streaming and a broad sweep of apps on its tvOS, as well as Dolby Vision and Atmos support. Given how little is different for the new 2021 version, opting for the older model is probably a smart move.

Dyson V8 Animal+ Cordless Vacuum (Refurbished): $279.99 $199.99 at Walmart

Save $80 - Walmart's Deals for Days sale has the best-selling Dyson V8 on sale for just $199.99. Designed for homes with pets, this refurbished cordless vacuum includes a HEPA filtration system to capture pet allergens and transforms into a handheld vac for quick and convenient cleanups.

Roku Express 4K+ Streaming Player: $39 $29 at Walmart

Save $10 - Stream your favorite content from Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, and more in 4K HDR with the Roku Express 4K+. The already cheap streaming device is getting a first-time price cut at Walmart's rival Prime Day sale.

Chefman TurboFry Air Fryer: $99.99 $69 at Walmart

Save $30 - Perfect for families, Walmart has the Chefman TurboFry on sale for just $69 - a fantastic value for an 8-Qt digital air fryer. The 10-quart air fryer does it all - air fry, rotisserie, bake, roast, dehydrate, make homemade pizza, and so much more.

Samsung CB4 11.6-inch Chromebook: $199 $159 at Walmart

Save $40 - If you're looking for a cheap laptop deal for casual use, then this Samsung Chromebook is a fantastic option at just $159. You're getting 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and an Intel Celeron processor.

iHome AutoVac Nova Robot Vacuum and Mop: $599 $299 at Walmart

Save $300 - A fantastic price, Walmart has a massive $300 discount on the iHome AutoVac Nova. That's the best price we've found for the robot mop/vacuum hybrid that automatically recharges and empties itself.

Google Nest Mini: $49 $34.98 at Walmart

Save $20 - The best-selling Google Nest Mini is on sale for $34.98 at Walmart. A fantastic price, for just $35 the compact smart speaker can check the news, answer questions, play music, and more completely hands-free.

Gateway 15.6-inch FHD Notebook: $749 $419 at Walmart

Save $450 - This ultra-slim Gateway Notebook has a massive $450 price cut at Walmart's Deal for Days sale. The 15.6-inch laptop packs 16GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD and a 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 processor.

Hoover ProClean Pet Carpet Cleaner: $179 $99 at Walmart

Save $60 - Walmart's rival Prime Day sale has the Hoover ProClean carpet cleaner on sale for just $99. That's the lowest price we've found and a fantastic deal for a powerful carpet cleaner that's designed for pet owners.

