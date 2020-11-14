Walmart Black Friday deals are live: get this 58-inch 4K TV on sale for just $298

Walmart Black Friday deals are back with a new round of offers from the 'Deals for Day's sale. The retail giant is offering incredible bargains, and we've spotted an epic Black Friday TV deal that's sure to go fast. For a limited time, you can get this JVC 58-inch 4K TV on sale for just $298. That's a fantastic price for a big-screen 4K TV and an epic Black Friday deal to snag before the official Walmart Black Friday sale even begins.

Walmart Black Friday TV deal

JVC 58-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: $298 at Walmart

An incredible price for a big-screen 4K TV, you can get the JVC 58-inch TV on sale for just $298 at Walmart. The budget set includes the Roku experience so you can stream your favorite content from the home screen of your TV.View Deal

Even if this JVC TV isn't the best TV in the world, it's still a 4K Ultra High-Definition TV, which displays four times the number of pixels as a Full HD display. The smart TV also comes with the Roku experience, which gives you access to over 500,000 movies, TV episodes, and more than 5,000 streaming channels. You can also use the Roku app to search for titles, adjust the channel, and turn off the TV using just your voice.



This is a fantastic deal if you're in the market for a budget big-screen TV and one of the best bargains we've found from the early Walmart Black Friday sale. TVs at prices like this go fast, so we recommend adding to your cart now before it's too late.

