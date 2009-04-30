Blu-ray turns to VOD with new app

A German Blu-ray production studio has finally shown off a BD-Live application that we can all get excited about – VOD through your Profile 2.0 Blu-ray player.

Created by Enteractive, and recently previewed at the Media-Tech fair in Frankfurt, the new 'Videoactive' Blu-ray discs enable users to rent movie content straight from their Blu-ray machine.

The way it works is actually quite simple. Enteractive's BD-Live capable discs synch your BD player up with a rental service on the web via the disc's Java software and your players Java-enabled operating system.

Once done, you can access movie content as you would normally on your Blu-ray player. Enteractive hopes that the new discs show of the true potential of Blu-ray.

Just like watching a DVD

"The streaming service is so fast you can even start watching the movie as it's downloading. All you need is a Blu-ray Profile 2.0 player or PlayStation 3, a personal computer, high-speed internet connection and a BD-Live VoD-enabled disc," according to Lothar Kerestedjian, Director of Product & Business Development at Enteractive, said to DVD Intelligence.

"Register, preselect your favorite movies and create your play list on your PC, laptop or iPhone. Insert your BD-Live VoD-enabled disc in your Blu-ray player. Establish a broadband connection, login and enjoy your movies with the remote control. Just like watching a DVD."

Enteractive is officially launching its Videoactive discs in September at IFA, so we will hopefully have more information about this very interesting service nearer the time.

Via DVD Intelligence and Blu-ray.com.