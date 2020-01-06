TV deals at Best Buy: game day savings on 4K TVs from Samsung, LG and more

Superbowl season is almost upon us, and that means it's an excellent time to find incredible deals on a wide range of TVs. Best Buy's Game Day TV sale is happening right now and includes discounts from top brands like LG, Samsung, TCL, and more.

Our favorite game-day TV deal is the Insignia 50-inch 4K smart TV that's on sale for $259.99. That's a $90 discount and the best price we've found for the Ultra HD TV.



The 50-inch TV delivers a premium viewing experience thanks to the 4K Ultra HD picture quality that results in bright, bold colors and deep contrast. The smart TV has the Fire TV experience built-in, so you can seamlessly stream your favorite movies and TV shows from apps like Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, and more. The Insignia TV also features a voice-remote with Alexa so you can control your TV and other smart home devices using just your voice.

Insignia 50-inch Smart 4K UHD Fire TV: $349.99 $259.99 at Best Buy

The Insignia 50-inch 4K TV gets a $90 price cut at Best Buy. The smart TV has the Fire TV experience built-in so you can stream Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+ from the home screen of your TV.

Shop more of Best Buy's best game day TV deals below that include a range of different sizes and features. These discounts are limited-time offers, so you should take advantage of now before the big game.

Best Buy TV deals:

Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV: $179.99 $129.99 at Best Buy

If you're in need of a small screen TV, you can save $50 on the Toshiba 32-inch HDTV at Best Buy. The smart TV has the Fire TV experience built-in so you can stream your favorite content from the home screen of your TV.

Samsung 55-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $379.99 $349.99 at Best Buy

The Samsung 55-inch 4K TV is on sale at Best Buy for $350. The smart TV features a single universal guide so you can seamlessly stream content and live TV shows.

Samsung 65-inch Smart 4K UHD TV: $699.99 $599.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 on the Samsung 65-inch 4K TV at Best Buy. The big-screen TV delivers a premium picture experience with PurColor technology which results in bold colors and sharp contrasts.

LG 65-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV: $599.99 $549.99 at Best Buy

You can snag the LG 65-inch 4K TV on sale at Best Buy for $550. The UHD smart TV features webOS and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for voice control.

TCL 75-inch 4 Series Smart 4K UHD Roku TV: $999.99 $749.99 at Best Buy

An excellent price for a big-screen 4K TV, you can get the TCL 75-inch TV on sale for $749.99. The smart TV has the Roku experience built-in, which allows you to enjoy over 500,000 movies and TV shows as well as live TV.

