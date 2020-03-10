Best Buy TV deals: March Madness savings from Samsung, LG, TCL, and more

March Madness is almost here and to celebrate Best Buy is discounting a number of best-selling TVs. You can find incredible deals on a range of 4K TVs from top brands like Samsung, LG, TCL, and more.



Best Buy's top March Madness TV deal is the LG 65-inch Smart 4K TV that's on sale for $479.99. That's a $120 discount and the best price we've found for the Ultra HD TV.



The 65-inch TV delivers a premium viewing experience thanks to the 4K Ultra HD picture quality that results in bright, bold colors and deep contrast. The smart TV features webOS, which allows you to seamlessly stream your favorite movies and TV shows from apps like Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, and more. The LG TV also works with the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa so you can use your voice to control your TV and other smart home devices.

LG 65-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV: $599.99 $479.99 at Best Buy

A fantastic deal! The LG 65-inch 4K TV is on sale for $479.99 at Best Buy. The UHD smart TV features webOS and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for voice control.

View Deal

Shop more of Best Buy's TV deals below that include a range of different sizes and features. These discounts are limited-time offers, so you should act fast before they're gone.

Best Buy TV deals:

Samsung 43-inch Smart 4K UHD TV: $279.99 $249.99 at Best Buy

Get the Samsung 43-inch Ultra HD TV on sale for only $249.99 at Best Buy. The 4K TV features a slim design and features smart capabilities, so you can stream your favorite movies and TV shows from the home screen of your TV.

View Deal

LG 50-inch Smart 4K UHD TV: $299.99 $279.99 at Best Buy

Get the LG 50-inch 4K TV on sale for just $279.99 at Best Buy. The Ultra HD TV has smart capabilities and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for voice control.

View Deal

Toshiba 50-inch 4K Smart HD Fire TV: $379.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

You can get the Toshiba 50-inch 4K TV on sale for $299.99 at Best Buy. The smart TV has the Fire TV experience built-in so you can stream your favorite content from the home screen of your TV.

View Deal

TCL 55-inch Smart 4K UHD Roku TV: $399.99 $319.99 at Best Buy

You can save $80 on the TCL 55-inch 4K TV at Best Buy. The Alexa-enabled TV has the Roku experience built in and features Dolby Vision HDR for a premium picture experience.

View Deal

Samsung 55-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $379.99 $329.99 at Best Buy

An incredible deal! You can get the Samsung 55-inch 4K TV on sale for $330 at Best Buy. The Ultra HD TV features smart capabilities and delivers a bold, bright picture thanks to the PurColor technology.

View Deal

LG 65-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV: $599.99 $479.99 at Best Buy

A fantastic deal! The LG 65-inch 4K TV is on sale for $479.99 at Best Buy. The UHD smart TV features webOS and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for voice control.

View Deal

Hisense 70-inch Smart 4K UHD Roku TV: $599.99 $499.99 at Best Buy

A fantastic price for a big-screen 4K TV, you can get the Hisense 70-inch TV on sale for $499.99. The smart TV has the Roku experience built in so you can watch your favorite movies and TV shows from apps like Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, and more.

View Deal

See more TV offers with our roundup of the best cheap TV deals and sales that are happening now.



Shop more March Madness TV offers with our list of the best March Madness TV sales.