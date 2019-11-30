This Sceptre 65-inch 4K TV gets a massive $540 price cut for Black Friday

The Walmart Black Friday sale is ending soon, and this might be your last chance to score record-low prices on top brand TVs from Samsung, Sceptre, Vizio, and more. You can find incredible savings on a wide range of different sizes and features, with prices starting at just $190.

Our top Black Friday TV pick (and it's going fast!) is the Sceptre 65-inch 4K TV that's on sale for $359.99. That's a massive $540 discount and the lowest price we've found for the Ultra HD TV.



Other standout deals include the Samsung 43-inch 4K Smart TV on sale for $227.99, a $100 discount on the Vizio 50-inch 4K Smart TV, and the Hisense 58-inch 4K Smart TV on sale for $329.99.



Shop Walmart's best Black Friday TV deals below, and keep in mind stocks are limited, so you'll need to take advantage of these stellar savings while you can.

Sceptre 65-inch 4K Ultra HD TV: $ 899.99 $359 at Walmart

You can score a massive $520 price cut on the Sceptre 65-inch 4K TV at Walmart. While the big-screen TV lacks smart capabilities, it does include four HDMI ports so you can stream, browse, and listen to all of your favorite multimedia.

The best Walmart Black Friday TV deals of 2019:

Sceptre 50-inch 4K Ultra HD TV: $399.99 $189.99 at Walmart

You can grab a 50-inch 4K TV on sale for $189.99 during Walmart's Black Friday sale. The Ultra HD TV includes four HDMI ports so you can stream, browse and listen to all of your favorite multimedia.

Samsung 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $499.99 $227.99 at Walmart

If you're looking for a smaller screen size, you can get the Samsung 43-inch 4K TV on sale for $227.99. The Ultra HD TV features smart capabilities and the Universal Guide brings your favorite content in one easy-to-browse menu.

JVC 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart TV: $349 $249 at Walmart

You can save $100 on the JVC 50-inch 4K TV at Walmart. The Ultra HD TV has the Roku experience built-in which allows you to watch your favorite content from the home screen of your TV.

JVC 55-inch 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV: $399 $269 at Walmart

Walmart's pre-Black Friday sale has the JVC 55-inch 4K TV on sale for $269 at Walmart. The smart TV has the Roku experience built-in so you can seamlessly stream content from the home screen of your TV.

Vizio 50-inch V-Series 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $328 $298 at Walmart

Get the Vizio 50-inch V-Series TV on sale for $298 at Walmart. The 4K UHD TV offers smart capabilities and has Chromecast built-in which allows you to stream content from your phone to the TV.

Hisense 58-inch 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV: $428 $329.99 at Walmart

A fantastic price for a 58-inch 4K TV, the Hisense Ultra HD TV is on sale for just $330. The smart TV has the Google Assistant built-in so you can use your voice to browse movies, change the channel, adjust the volume, and more.

Samsung 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $699.99 $477.99 at Walmart

Walmart has the Samsung 55-inch 4K TV on sale for $477.99. The 2019 Ultra HD TV includes smart capabilities and features a curved screen for an enhanced viewing experience.

