This Razer Phone deal blows the rest out of the water: £30pm for 100GB data

When you've been reporting on mobile phone deals for a while, you start to get a bit of a sixth sense for what the latest offers will be. A few pounds a month off there, a chunky bit of cashback there. But sometimes a discount comes along that completely sideswipes you. And that's exactly what's happened with this latest Razer Phone deal.

Retailer Affordable Mobiles is now selling the the dedicated gaming smartphone with an enormous 100GB data allowance and unlimited calls and texts for only £30 per month on Three. And you don't even have to pay a penny when you sign up to get hold of your new Razer Phone handset either.

To put that in to context, the next best price you can currently pay for any Razer Phone deal with more than 4GB of data a month is £38pm after £49 upfront directly from Three. That means Affordable Mobile's price slashes more than £200 off that price. It's nothing short of incredible.

How to get this unbelievable Razer Phone deal:

Razer Phone for £30 per month with 100GB data

This Razer Phone deal from Affordable Mobiles can't be touched right now. Forget any other offer you've seen and just go straight for this one. We can't quite fathom how you'd ever exceed the 100GB data 'limit' and you'll even get a fiver cashback, too. Tremendous value.

Razer Phone review in brief

A gaming smartphone with super speakers

Screen size: 5.7-inch | Resolution: 2560 x 1440 | Rear camera: 12MP dual | Weight: 197g | OS: Android 7.1.1 Nougat | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 64GB | Battery: 4000mAh

Ideal screen for gamers

Incredible speakers

Plenty of power under the hood

Camera isn't great (but has improved)

From underdog video game peripheral company, to market challenging mobile phone manufacturer - the last few years has been a heady ascent for Razer. It has produced a unique and innovative device that genuinely stands out from the usual smartphone suspects.

That phenomenal 5.7-inch screen is the highlight, with its 2560 x 1440 pixels and 120Hz refresh-rate screen. And the dual-amplified stereo speakers are head and shoulders above what any other phone can offer in 2018. It may still be a fairly niche market when it comes to mobiles, but the Razer Phone is the gadget for you if you love playing games on the go.

