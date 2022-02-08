This incredible Dell XPS 15 deal will save you $269

Looking to get yourself a new laptop for 2022? You can currently get the Dell XPS 15 for a steal right now over at the Dell website, with the original price of $1199.99 slashed down to just $930.99.

This obviously isn't one of the cheapest laptops on the market, but that's because the Dell XPS 15 is one of the best laptops in the world, combining a stunningly thin and light design with powerful components. It's often viewed as the main Windows-based rival to the MacBook Pro, another popular portable workstation.



This particular model is equipped with a 10th generation Intel core i5 processor, 256GB SSD storage and 8GB of RAM, which makes it great for working professionals, students, and creatives alike. This is plenty powerful enough to run day-to-day applications, as well as more demanding ones such as Adobe Photoshop and all the various configurations available also makes it an ideal laptop for photographers or video editors in particular.

It's worth noting that this is the Dell XPS 15 model with a FHD (1920 x 1200p) resolution screen rather than the 4K or OLED display that's also available for the XPS 15, but this is a stunning display in its own right (Outside the US? Check out the best Dell XPS 15 deals in your region just below).

Dell XPS 15, Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB: $1,199.99 $930.99 at Dell

Save $269 - Save a huge amount on this powerful Dell XPS 15, which is ideal for working professionals and students alike. Featuring a 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM, this is one of the best 'everyday' laptops you can buy right now.

