This exclusive Google Pixel 3 deal is as cheap as the new 3a - just £20 a month

Just as we finally started to accept the new shockingly high prices of Google Pixel 3 deals, they've now come crashing down in drastic fashion, knocking hundreds off the overall cost of contracts. But of all the cut prices, none can even come to close to this new exclusive offer.

Thanks to the code TECHPIX3 just for TechRadar readers, you can drop the upfront cost of this Google Pixel 3 down to just £50. But here's where it really shines...you only have to pay £20 a month!

That makes this offer cheaper than a lot of Google Pixel 3a deals (Google's new budget 3 edition) and a good few hundred pounds cheaper than most Pixel 3 offers. In other words, no Google offers can touch this for pure affordability.

You can see the offer in full below or if it somehow isn't the kind of deal you want (maybe more data?) then check out our guide to the best mobile phone deals.

Not in the UK? Here's your best choices with the Google Pixel 3 ? $449 View $465.26 View $698.98 View Reduced Price $798.99 $699 View Show More Deals

Want more tech deals this weekend? Check out the best bank holiday deals

This EXCLUSIVE Google Pixel 3 deal in full:

EXCLUSIVE Google Pixel 3 from Mobiles.co.uk | £50 upfront (with code TECHPIX3) | 2GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £20pm

We really don't think we've ever seen a Google Pixel 3 deal this cheap. If you apply our exclusive code TECHPIX3 at the checkout you just have to pay £50 upfront. Follow that up with monthly bills of just £20 and you're paying a price far close to the newer Google Pixel 3a deals. Total two year cost is £530



View Deal

Google Pixel 3 deals: the best of the rest

If you're looking at the deal above but the low measly amount of data brings you out in a cold sweat, then all is not lost. Mobiles.co.uk has cut the price of some of its other offerings, too. And these are two of our very favourites.

- Google Pixel 3 | £9.99 upfront | £24 a month | 5GB data | Vodafone

- Google Pixel 3 | 99p upfront | £30 a month | 15GB data | Vodafone