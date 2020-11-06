This $399 Dell Inspiron might be one of the best Black Friday laptop deals out there right now

We're seeing more and more Black Friday laptop deals hitting the shelves this week, with retailers like Walmart and Best Buy unleashing their own Black Friday deals well ahead of the official November 27 start day. However, one of the best offers available right now may just be this $399 Black Friday laptop deal from Dell.

Dell launched its own Black Friday sales a good few weeks ago now, but this is one of the highest value offers we've seen so far. You're saving $100 all in here, and picking up a full-sized 15.6-inch display, Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB RAM, a 256GB SSD and Radeon Vega 8 graphics for under $400.

For reference, we usually see configurations with 4GB RAM / 128GB of storage for this price point, or even 64GB Chromebooks. That means there's some stunning value up for grabs in this cheap laptop deal, with specs we rarely see in this bracket.

You'll find this deal in full just below, but there are plenty more Black Friday laptop deals at the bottom of the page as well.

Not in the UK? You'll find more sales available further down the page.

Today's best Black Friday laptop deal

New Dell Inspiron 15 3000 15.6-inch laptop: $499.99 $399.99 at Dell

Save $100 on this Dell Inspiron 15 - bringing the final price down to just $399 this week. That means you're picking up a full-sized 15.6-inch laptop for a fantastic price, with a Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD and Radeon Vega 8 graphics.

View Deal

More Black Friday laptop deals

Lenovo S330 14-inch Chromebook: $299 $199 at Walmart

If you're spending less than $200 on a Chromebook, you'd usually expect to pick up a dinky 11-inch display but that's not the case here. You're getting a full HD 14-inch screen on this Lenovo model, and the 4GB RAM and 32GB of storage will take you further than you might think thanks to Chrome OS.

View Deal

HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 14-inch laptop: $749.99 $599.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 on this HP Pavilion x360 laptop - a 2-in-1 machine that can easily convert into a tablet with a full HD touchscreen to boot. That's excellent value for such functionality, and considering you're getting a 10th gen i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB of SSD storage in here you're not skimping on the specs either.

View Deal