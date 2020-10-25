This 70-inch 4K TV is on sale for $499.99 in early Black Friday deal at Best Buy

Best Buy is releasing early Black Friday deals this year, and we've spotted a stellar bargain on a big-screen 4K TV. Today only, you can get the Sharp 70-inch 4K smart TV on sale for just $499.99 (was $649.99). That's a $150 discount and a fantastic price for a big-screen 4K TV.

Early Black Friday TV deal:

Sharp AQUOS 70-inch Class 4K HDR Smart TV: $649.99 $499.99 at Best Buy

Today only you can snag this Sharp 70-inch 4K TV on sale for $499.99. The 2020 smart TV has the Google Assistant built in so you can use your voice to control your TV and compatible smart home devices.

The Sharp 70-inch TV has smart capabilities that allow you to stream content from your favorite apps like Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and more. The Android TV also features a voice remote with the Google Assistant so you can use your voice to launch apps, search for titles, play music, and control smart home devices. You'll also experience a premium viewing experience thanks to the 4K Full Array HD resolution that results in bold, bright colors displayed on your 70-inch screen.



This is an incredible price for a 70-inch 4K smart TV and a perfect opportunity to snag a stellar Black Friday deal before the madness of the November sale officially begins.

