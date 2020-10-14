These Prime Day gaming laptop deals can save you up to $300 on Razer, Asus and more right now

PC Gamers! Take note of these excellent Prime Day gaming laptop deals on both machines and peripherals - courtesy of not just Amazon, but Microsoft and Best Buy too.

Our favorite Prime Day gaming laptop deal so far has to be this $200 price cut at Best Buy on the Asus TUF for just $599.99. That's an amazing price for a machine rocking a 10th gen Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD and GTX 1650 Ti - a graphics card you simply don't see at this price.

Looking for more powerful Prime Day gaming laptop deals? This upgraded Asus TUF at Best Buy is just $799.99 right now and features an RTX 2060 graphics card plus a Ryzen 7 4800H processor. Even more powerful still is this Razer Blade 15 at Amazon for just $1,299.99 - the recipient of an eye-watering $300 Prime Day discount.

Not looking for a laptop? Prime Day gaming deals extend to a huge array of mice, keyboards and headsets. If you're thinking about furnishing out the perfect setup but don't want to break the bank, simply scroll down to see our top picks for today. Alternatively, see even more great deals over at our main Amazon Prime Day sales page.



Prime Day gaming laptop deals

Asus TUF 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $799.99 $599.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 on a mid-tier Prime Day gaming laptop deal for budget-minded gamers. Considering the price, this Asus TUF is an absolute top buy. A brand new 10th gen Intel Core i5, GTX 1650 Ti, 8GB of RAM and 256GB mean this cheap machine is still managing to pack in a ton of recent components.

Asus TUF 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $999.99 $799.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 on a Prime Day gaming laptop deal rocking an RTX 2060 graphics card - for under $1,000 no less. If that wasn't all, this Asus TUF also has a Ryzen 7 4800H processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD - superb specs for this price. Recommended.

Lenovo Legion 5 gaming laptop: $1,149 $899 at Microsoft

Save $250 and grab yourself a neat deal on this Lenovo Legion 5 gaming laptop this week at Microsoft. With an Intel Core i7-10750H you can be sure this Lenovo will keep up with the competition while a 512GB SSD will give you plenty of room for those latest releases. A GTX 1650 Ti and 8GB of RAM round out the specs here for an overall great machine for 1080p gaming.

Razer Blade 15 Base gaming laptop: $1,599 $1,299.99 at Amazon

Save $300 on an awesome Prime Day gaming laptop deal in the form of this stunning Razer Blade 15. Razer laptops are some of the most premium on the market with a gorgeous aesthetic overall. This one's also packing an Intel Core i7-10750H, GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD - fantastic speedy specs for 1080p gaming.

Prime day gaming laptop deals on peripherals

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: 1-month for just $1 at Microsoft

Even if you're a PC gamer, this week's Prime Day sale at Microsoft can score you cheap access to over 100-titles on the Xbox Game Pass store. That's 93% off, for games such as Minecraft, Halo: The Master Chief Collection, and SoulCalibur IV - not bad.

HyperX Cloud Flight wireless gaming headset: $139.99 $99.99 at Amazon

With 30-hours of battery life on a single charge, the HyperX Cloud Flight's can keep up with even the longest gaming sessions. With memory foam padded earcups they're comfortable too, plus a detachable noise-canceling mic makes them a great pick up for PC and console gamers alike.

Razer Basilisk Ultimate wireless gaming mouse: $149.99 $99.99 at Amazon

The Basilisk Ultimate sits at the the very top of Razer's range, and, as you would expect, comes packed with a ton of high-tech components under the hood. Optical switches for quick response, a 20K DPI sensor, 11 programmable buttons and 100-hours of battery life on a single charge make this one feature-packed mouse.

Razer Ornata Chroma keyboard: $99.99 $59.99 at Amazon

The Razer Ornata employs innovative membrane-mechanical switches to get the best of both worlds. You'll get that tactile click while the membrane base gives plenty of soft-cushioning on press, plus of course, a full suite of customizable RGB lighting and detachable wrist support.

