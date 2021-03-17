These cheap gaming headset deals are returning to record low prices at Amazon

Amazon is regularly offering discounts on a range of cheap gaming headset deals, but this week three models have caught our eye. Not only are these headsets offering excellent specs and audio quality, even in the more budget-friendly ranges, but they're also returning to record low prices right now. That's perfect if you're looking to grab a new set of cups without breaking the bank.

The cheapest gaming headset in our top picks is this Astro A10. The Xbox edition is now down to just $39.99 (was $60) - a price we've only seen once before. Sure, it's a basic set of cups but there's still a fantastic audio quality here considering you're spending less than the price of most games.

However, if you are looking for something with a bit more power under the hood - or compatibility across PlayStation, Xbox, PC and Switch - the Alienware 510H is also sitting at its lowest price yet. You'll find it for just $73.99 right now, down from $99.99. That's a discount that's only appeared a few times since launch, so we'd move fast if you're looking for 7.1 surround sound at a great price.

At the top end of our list is the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro. The wireless PC-first headset specializes in pinpoint positional audio and ultra low latency, making it a must-see for competitive players. This record low $159.99 price tag (was $179.99) is the biggest discount we've seen on this 2020 release so far.

If you're after a super cheap gaming headset for your Xbox One or Series X, this Astro A10 is back down to a record low $39.99 price at Amazon. It's a budget set of cups for sure, but if you want a no fuss bank account pleaser it's a great offer.View Deal

We've only seen this record low $73.99 price tag on the Alienware 510H a couple of times since launch last year. That makes this week's discount on the cross-platform gaming headset all the more impressive.View Deal

If you're after a super low latency wireless gaming headset, with pinpoint positional audio and a lightweight form factor, the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro is one of the best headsets on the market. Right now it's available for its lowest price yet - just $159.99 after a $20 discount. We've only seen this price a few times so far this year, and those costs to jump back up so we'd move quickly on this one.View Deal

