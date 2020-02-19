There's still time to grab a cheap Xbox One X deal with further price drops this week

The cheap Xbox One X deals show no sign of slowing, with plenty of bundles even receiving further discounts this week across the US and UK. That means now is a great time to pick up the latest Xbox console for less, and you'll save plenty of cash to make holding out until today well worth it.

That $349 price tag is holding fast at some retailers, but it's starting to slip back into its old $499 ways here and there. That means you'll want to grab your cheap Xbox One X deal sooner rather than later. However, we're now spotting cheap Xbox One X deals on the latest bundles coming in at just $335 - that's an excellent price for a new console, but you are picking up a slightly older game. If you're after Star Wars or Gears of War, you'll want to shop the slightly pricier versions.

Meanwhile, the UK is seeing some fantastic prices on cheap Xbox One X deals with costs dipping well below £300. You'll find top of the range bundles like this Forza Horizon 4 bundle for just £289 or Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for £290 - fantastic prices on blockbuster releases.

With Xbox Series X steadily creeping up, it's little wonder retailers are discounting these cheap Xbox One X deals with such abandon. That said, there's every reason to pick up the current powerhouse of the Xbox world right now. Now that the next console is firmly insights, we're seeing some fantastic prices landing on the current-gen console. Plus, games are only going to get cheaper once that new machine hits store shelves.

You can find cheap Xbox One S bundles for even less right now, so if you're happy to forego some fancy features you might want to check out the latest sales. There are plenty of cheap Xbox games on sale right now as well - perfect for stocking up on the latest titles.

Cheap Xbox One X deals in the US

Xbox One X 1TB | NBA 2K19 | $335.85 at Walmart

This is the cheapest you'll find a decent Xbox One X bundle this week, but we'd only grab this deal if you're really looking for price over included value. You can pick up your console with a brand new $50 game for just a few dollars more this week whereas NBA 2K19 can be found for about $11 by itself.

Xbox One X 1TB | Gears of War: Ultimate Edition Bundle | $499.99 $349.99 at Walmart

Walmart is one of the few places with a good supply of stock still available at this low sales price. You're picking up all five Gears of War games with this bundle, as well as a month of Xbox Live Gold included.



Xbox One X 1TB | Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order | $499 $348 at Amazon

Most retailers have returned to the traditional $499 price on this Xbox One X bundle, but you'll still find it cheaper at Amazon this week.



Cheap Xbox One X deals in the UK

Xbox One X | Forza Horizon 4 | Lego DLC | £289.99 at John Lewis

If you're more of a racer, this Forza Horizon 4 Xbox One X bundle is also on sale for just £289.99 at John Lewis right now. That's a fantastic saving with the Lego Champions DLC and a two-year guarantee also included.



Xbox One X | Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order | £290.98 at Amazon

Even the most popular of Xbox One X bundles aren't invulnerable to the recent price crash. This Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order bundle is down to just £290 this week at Amazon - that's an astonishing price drop that will make any deal hunter's day. Shop with Argos and you can also save £10 on an extra controller, bringing the total to just £339 all in.



Xbox One X | Gears 5 bundle | £299 at Microsoft

You're getting a fantastic price on this Xbox One X bundle at Microsoft right now, with a wealth of Gears of War games included as well as the latest Gears 5. Plus, you can save 20% on a second controller and up to 40% on an Xbox Live subscription when you grab this Xbox One X bundle through Microsoft.



We're also tracking all the latest Xbox One S sales to keep you in the loop on the best prices out there.