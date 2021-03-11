The XPS 13 laptop gets a massive $480 price cut at Dell's latest sale

The Dell semi-annual sale is happening right now, and we've spotted an incredible deal on the XPS 13 laptop. For a limited time, you can get the Dell XPS 13 touch laptop on sale for $1,220.09 (was $1,699.99). That's a massive $479.90 price cut and the best deal we've found for the powerful touch-screen laptop.

Today's best XPS 13 laptop deal:

XPS 13 Touch Laptop: $1,699.99 $1,220.09 at Dell

Save $479 - A fantastic deal, the Dell XPS 13 touch laptop is on sale for $1,220.09 when you apply coupon code SAVE17 at checkout. The powerful laptop features a 13.3-inch InfinityEdge touch display and packs 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a 10th Generation Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor.

The Dell XPS 13 laptop features a 13.4-inch InfinityEdge touch display and packs 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and the powerful 10th Generation Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor. The 2020 laptop received an upgraded battery life of up to 18 hours, and the new 2.25mm webcam is now placed above the display. Perfect for students and travel, the lightweight XPS 13 is Dell's smallest 13-inch laptop and weighs just 2.7 pounds.



To receive this stellar deal, you must apply the coupon code SAVE17 at checkout to receive an additional 17% discount on the XPS 13. We don't know when Dell's semi-annual sale will end, so we recommend taking advantage now before it's too late.

