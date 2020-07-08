The XPS 13 laptop gets a $350 price cut at Dell's Black Friday in July sale

Dell's Black Friday in July sale is happening now, and you can score incredible like this XPS 13 laptop deal. For a limited time, you can get the powerful XPS 13 touchscreen laptop on sale for $1,299.99. That's a massive $350 discount and a fantastic deal for a robust touchscreen laptop.

The Dell XPS 13 features a 13.3-inch InfinityEdge touch display and packs 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10710U processor. The touchscreen laptop received an upgraded battery life of up to 19 hours, and the new 2.25mm webcam is now placed above the display. Perfect for students and travel, the lightweight XPS 13 is Dell's smallest 13-inch laptop and weighs just 2.7 pounds.



As we've mentioned above, this is a fantastic deal for a powerful touch-screen laptop and the best price we've found for this particular model. Dell's Black Friday in July sale only happens once a year, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Today's best XPS 13 laptop deal:

Dell XPS 13 Laptop: $1,649.99 $1,299.99 at Dell

A fantastic price, the Dell XPS 13 touch laptop is on sale for $1,299.99. The powerful laptop features a 13.3-inch InfinityEdge touch display and packs 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10710U processor.

View Deal

See more laptop sales with the best cheap laptop deals: prices start at just $129 today.



You can also see more of the best cheap Dell laptop deals and prices.