The world's best headphones are at their cheapest price ever

Snag a pair of Sony’s flagship noise-cancelling headphones for $100 / £100 off the MSRP

You might not have to wait until Black Friday to score a great deal on the Sony WH-1000XM4 - they’re $100 / £100 off their regular price right now.

The $100 off deal has been available for a few weeks at most major retailers here in the United States including Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart, while the £100 off deal is now available at Amazon.UK

Considering that these cans scored incredibly well (we gave them a perfect 5 out of 5 no less) and often go for hundreds more, they’re definitely worth snagging if you’re in the market for some of the best noise-cancelling headphones

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones: $349 $248 at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart
Save $100 - Sony is making it easy to save on its flagship noise-cancelling headphones by slashing the prices leading up to Black Friday, presumably to beat out the competition. These headphones are top-notch, earning a rare, five-star rating from TechRadar for their excellent noise cancellation and superb sound quality. At this price, they're absolutely worth picking up.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones: £350 £248 at Amazon.UK Save £100 -  The same goes for Sony's headphones in the UK where you can save £100 on their RRP. You don't have as many retailers to pick from, but you can still get a great deal on Amazon and possibly put that Prime membership's free shipping to use while you're at it.

So why do we consider the Sony WH-1000XM4 the absolute best headphones you can buy? Well, they’ve got a number of advantages over the competition, including premium noise cancellation, audio upscaling, support for Sony’s spatial audio format, best-in-class battery life and a fun, lively sound quality that’s easy on the ears.

You’ll have to be careful with them as they’re known to be a bit fragile, but keep them in their case when you’re traveling and you shouldn’t have to worry about them.

Nick Pino is the Senior Editor of Home Entertainment at TechRadar and covers TVs, headphones, speakers, video games, VR and streaming devices.
