The world's best headphones are at their cheapest price ever

You might not have to wait until Black Friday to score a great deal on the Sony WH-1000XM4 - they’re $100 / £100 off their regular price right now.

The $100 off deal has been available for a few weeks at most major retailers here in the United States including Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart, while the £100 off deal is now available at Amazon.UK.

Considering that these cans scored incredibly well (we gave them a perfect 5 out of 5 no less) and often go for hundreds more, they’re definitely worth snagging if you’re in the market for some of the best noise-cancelling headphones.

(Not in the US or UK? Keep on scrolling to see the best deals in your region.)

Today’s best Sony WH-1000XM4 deals

$248 at Amazon Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones: $349 $248 at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart

Save $100 - Sony is making it easy to save on its flagship noise-cancelling headphones by slashing the prices leading up to Black Friday, presumably to beat out the competition. These headphones are top-notch, earning a rare, five-star rating from TechRadar for their excellent noise cancellation and superb sound quality. At this price, they're absolutely worth picking up.

Save £100 - The same goes for Sony's headphones in the UK where you can save £100 on their RRP. You don't have as many retailers to pick from, but you can still get a great deal on Amazon and possibly put that Prime membership's free shipping to use while you're at it.

So why do we consider the Sony WH-1000XM4 the absolute best headphones you can buy? Well, they’ve got a number of advantages over the competition, including premium noise cancellation, audio upscaling, support for Sony’s spatial audio format, best-in-class battery life and a fun, lively sound quality that’s easy on the ears.

You’ll have to be careful with them as they’re known to be a bit fragile, but keep them in their case when you’re traveling and you shouldn’t have to worry about them.

More Sony WH-1000XM4 deals for every region

Not living in the US or UK? Check out the best Sony WH-1000XM4 deals below.