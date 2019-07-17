The Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus gets a massive price cut at Walmart

If you're still searching for a killer phone deal post-Prime Day, then you've come to the right place. Walmart's 'The Big Save' sale has been extended until today with sitewide discounts on tech, appliances, home items, and more. One of the best deals we've seen is the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus phone that's on sale for just $237.99. That's a massive $600 price cut for the refurbished Samsung smartphone.



The Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus features a beautiful 6.2-inch end-to-end display that flows seamlessly into the aluminum shell. You can take crisp and clear pictures on the Samsung phone with an impressive 12MP rear camera and 8MP front camera. The front-facing camera provides an Auto Focus feature which tracks faces resulting in extra sharp selfies. The S8 Plus packs 64GB of storage and includes a 3,500mAh battery that claims to last a day-and-a-half.



This particular offer from Walmart is for a refurbished phone, which means the phone has passed an industry-leading 65+ point inspection with no signs of wear and tear. Walmart's summer sale ends tomorrow, so you should snag this killer phone deal before it's gone.

Refurbished Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus 64GB (T-Mobile) $840 $237.99 at Walmart

A fantastic phone deal, get the refurbished Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus on sale at Walmart for $237.99. The Android phone features a 6.2-inch display and works with the T-Mobile cell phone provider.

