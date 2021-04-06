The Samsung Galaxy S21 gets a massive $250 price cut in epic deal at Best Buy

Score an impressive price cut on the all-new Samsung Galaxy S21 with this fantastic deal we've spotted at Best Buy. Right now, you can save up to $250 on the Galaxy S21 phone with qualified activation - no trade-in required.

Samsung Galaxy S21 deal

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G at Best Buy | Save up to $250 with qualified activation

You can save up to $250 on the all-new Samsung Galaxy S21 with qualified activation from AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon at Best Buy. The Galaxy S21 features a 6.2-inch display, 128GB of storage, and provides an all-day battery life.

Released earlier this year, the Samsung Galaxy S21 features a gorgeous 6.2-inch 120Hz OLED display and packs 12GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and the new Snapdragon 888 processor. The S21 features a triple-lens rear camera array that includes 64MP main, ultra-wide, and telephoto cameras, which offers 3x optical zoom and up to 30x digital zoom. The Galaxy S21 also features 8K video recording and an impressive all-day battery life.

You'll save $250 instantly on the Galaxy S21 when you activate through Verizon or AT&T, and you'll get a $200 discount from Sprint. This is a fantastic deal if you're looking to upgrade to the newest Samsung phone and an impressive discount that doesn't require a trade-in. This is a limited-time offer from Best Buy, so we recommend snagging this bargain now before it's too late.

