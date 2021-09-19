The Samsung Galaxy S21 gets $300 slashed off price in epic deal at Best Buy

Forget the iPhone 13 - Best Buy is offering a massive price cut on the stunning Samsung Galaxy S21. Right now, you can get the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G on sale for $499.99 when you active the phone at checkout with AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, or T-Mobile. That's a massive $300 discount and one of the best deals we've seen for the Samsung smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S21 deal

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G: $799.99 $499.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 - Best Buy's current deal includes a $300 price cut on the Samsung Galaxy S21 with qualified activation from AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon at Best Buy. The Galaxy S21 features a 6.2-inch display, 128GB of storage, and provides an all-day battery life.

View Deal

Released in January of this year, the Samsung Galaxy S21 features a stunning 6.2-inch 120Hz OLED display and packs 12GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and the new Snapdragon 888 processor. The S21 features a triple-lens rear camera array that includes 64MP main, ultra-wide, and telephoto cameras, which offers 3x optical zoom and up to 30x digital zoom. The Galaxy S21 also features 8K video recording and an impressive all-day battery life.

