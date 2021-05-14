The Razer Kiyo all-in-one streaming webcam is now nearly $20 off

The Razer Kiyo ring light webcam has gathered quite the following since launching into the burgeoning streaming market back in 2017. Now that the new Kiyo Pro model is firmly on the shelves, though, we’re seeing some excellent discounts hitting the previous generation.

Walmart has just shaved an additional $17 off the usual $99.99 sales price, bringing the final price to just $83.60 . That’s a tidy markdown on an already well-priced piece of streaming gear, and a price that suits the Razer Kiyo’s entry-level market particularly well. Not only that, but you’ll find plenty of Razer deals on the official store right now, offering up to 30% off peripherals and accessories .

If you’re looking to get started in streaming, this all-in-one device is a must-see. You’re getting a 1080p (at 30fps) / 720p (at 60fps) streaming webcam with a full onboard ring light to keep your frame illuminated with a strong, but adjustable, key light. While the quality here isn’t going to compete with the most professional setups, those just starting out (and who don’t want to break the bank) will find excellent value here.

Razer Kiyo ring light webcam: $99.99 $83.60 at Razer

Walmart has taken $17 off the Kiyo ring light webcam this week, dropping it down to $83. That’s the lowest price we’ve found anywhere online this weekend, and with plenty of power under the hood and a unique ring light design, you’re getting excellent value here.

