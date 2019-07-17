The Open 2019 live stream: how to watch the golf coverage online from anywhere

Royal Portrush is looking resplendent and ready to host the first Northern Ireland-based Open Championship since 1951. Hopefully the field of golfers are equally as prepared to do battle for the famous Claret Jug and their own place in the history books. The good news is that you're in the right place to discover where to get a 2019 Open live stream of every swing.

148th Open Championship 2019 - where and when The beautiful Royal Portrush Golf Club right at the top of Northern Ireland will host the 2019 Open Championship. The dates are set for the 2019 Open to start on Thursday, July 18, with the fourth and final round on Sunday, July 21. For rounds one and two, the first players will head for the first tee at around 6.30am (so 1.30am ET in the US).

After Francesco Molinari's incredible win at Carnoustie in 2018, the world's best golfers will head to Portrush in Northern Ireland for the 148th edition of golf's oldest major tournament.

Englishman Max Faulkner took home the Claret Jug at Royal Portrush last time it was here 68 years ago and the likes of Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood and Ian Poulter will all be looking to end the English drought at the Open Championship this time around. Lots of eyes will be on Tiger Woods, of course, following his fairy tale Masters win earlier in the season. And talking of fairy tales, home country hero Rory McIlroy will be desperate to go well - he's been made favourite to win at Betfair, followed by the awesome world number one Brooks Koepka and Spaniard Jon Rahm.

If you don't yet know what your 2019 Open live stream options are, then keep on reading. It's FREE in some areas, which is great news.

Live stream golf coverage for free at TheOpen.com

The Open Championship is following the likes of the Masters and US Open, which means you can get a free live stream at TheOpen.com. Assuming it's the same as last year, it should be available globally - fantastic news!

It will be showing action from featured groups - which groups those are we don't yet know - and featured holes (it was 8, 9 and 10 last year). There's even audio commentary to go with them.

That's great if you're only interested in following the players it selects for you, but not so good if you want full and proper coverage. Aside from the TheOpen.com live stream, we have more watching options below.

How to get a 2019 Open live stream from outside your country

We're going to guess that if you've landed on this page, you're going to want something more extensive than that free Open live stream described above. For you, we have full details on which networks are showing the golf in the UK, US, Canada and Australia.

But try to watch your domestic Open Championship coverage while out of the country and you'll soon be faced with a block. That's because broadcasters implement a geo-restriction to stop non-nationals from watching their coverage. Fair enough, but annoying if you've paid for a pricey subscription and still want to watch without having to resort to some dodgy illegal stream you've discovered on Reddit.

If that sounds like your situation, then we'd recommend grabbing a VPN (assuming it complies with the broadcasters' Ts&Cs, of course). This software lets you change the IP address of your laptop or mobile to one in a different country, and therefore appear like you're back at home. They're really easy to use, too - especially ExpressVPN, which is the best provider of the 100+ we've tested. It also benefits from having speedy connections to faraway servers, watertight security and is compatible with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. It's currently leading the way in our best VPN countdown: 1. Express VPN (comes with a 30 day money back guarantee)

This is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out Express VPN and you can also get 49% off and 3 months FREE with an annual plan. Or, if you'd prefer, take advantage of its 30-day money back guarantee. 2. NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great choice for streaming, and really well priced, too. 3. IPVanish supports up to 10 devices, so great on the go. It's worth bearing in mind that Virtual Private Networks are much more than just a way to watch sport while overseas. Loads of people now download them as a first line of internet security, thanks to their encrypted tunnels and anonymity online. VPNs are also popular for watching foreign Netflix catalogues and getting around blocked websites.

How to watch the Open Championship: live stream in UK

If you're a UK-based golf fan, you'll be well used to this by now. Sky Sports has all the Royal Portrush coverage on your side of the Atlantic. Head straight to the Sky Sports Golf (or Main Event) channel, where coverage will run from 6.30am to 8.30pm BST. And if you're not going to be at home much this weekend, you can download the Sky Go app on your tablet or smartphone. Don't have Sky and don't fancy subscribing just for the golf? Well Now TV may well be a decent fit for you. It costs £14.99 for a week's worth of access or £33.99 a month for even better value. And pretty much every streaming device you can think of has a Now app. Not in the UK? Then you can always use a VPN to tap in to the broadcast from another location.

How to watch the British Open golf in the US

If you're at home and have cable, then NBC is the official broadcaster, and will be for more than the next decade after agreeing a 12-year deal starting a couple of years back. The Golf Channel is available from most cable providers as well and has comprehensive coverage of the event. Decided to cut the cable? Well several top TV streaming services are all providing an alternative. Each one offers a free trial to get you started and has masses of other content and channels for you to enjoy if you subscribe:

Hulu with Live TV $40 per month - Hulu with Live TV includes CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN.

FuboTV $35 for the first month - FuboTV gives you the first month at a discounted rate but after that the price increases to $45 a month. The service includes CBS, Fox, NBC and the NFL Network but does not come with ESPN.

PlayStation Vue From $50 per month and the ideal choice for PS4 owners thanks to its access to the likes of ESPN, NBC, Fox, Disney and other essential networks. Crank up the price and you can add the likes of Showtime and HBO, too.

DirecTV Now $50 per month - DirecTV Now includes CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and for $5 extra you can add the NFL Network.

YouTubeTV $40 per month - YouTubeTV gives you access to CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN.

If you're outside the US this weekend but want to access one of the above options, then you can use a US VPN to effectively transport your computer, phone or tablet's IP back to a US location.

How to live stream Open golf in Canada

Cable channel TSN has the rights to show the Open north of the border in Canada. Like most other broadcasters these days, there's a TSN app for watching on your mobile or tablet as well. But you'll need to use a VPN if you're outside Canada this weekend and still want to watch via the app.

How to get an Open live stream in Australia

Fox Sports has bagged the Open live stream coverage Down Under. The first players tee off at around 5.30pm AEST, so much of the action will be on overnight. But Australians can also live stream golf action via the Kayo Sports streaming service, which features no lock-in contracts and also includes access to over 50 sports, both live and on demand. Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. The Foxtel Now and Kayo Sports apps mean you can access this from your chosen device wherever you are (although you'll need a VPN if you're taking that abroad).

Where is the 2019 Open Championship?

The Open returns to Northern Ireland after 68 years with the world’s greatest players competing for the Claret Jug over the Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush.

Who are the favourites for the 2019 Open?

Playing in his home country, Rory McIlroy is looking for his second Open Championship and fifth career major victory and leads the betting with Betfair.

Brooks Koepka, who is yet to lift the Claret Jug and fellow American Dustin Johnson follow McIlroy, with Jon Rahm and three-time Open Championship winner Tiger Woods also well backed.

Who won the 2018 Open Championship?

Francesco Molinari won the 2018 Open, which was held at Carnoustie Golf Links in Scotland. The Italian finished 8-under to earn his first major title.