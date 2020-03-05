The new Samsung QLED TVs have launched for 2020

Samsung has announced that its new range of 2020 QLED TVs has now launched – meaning there’s a whole load of new Samsung TVs available for you to buy or pre-order.

We got our first glimpse at the flagship Q950TS QLED back at CES 2020, sporting its unusual zero-bezel screen design and new Object Tracking Audio+ speaker technology. We then heard more details about the other 8K QLEDs (Q900TS, Q800T) and 4K TV counterparts (Q60T, Q70T, Q80T, Q90T, Q95T) in the range.

As usual, you’ll be able to buy these Samsung sets at a number of retailers, likely including Amazon, BestBuy, or Walmart in the US, as well as John Lewis, Richer Sounds, and Currys in the UK.

We’ll be updating our Samsung TV 2020 guide as pricing appears online, though you can be sure that most of these premium QLED sets – whether 4K or 8K – won’t be that cheap. The mid-range Q60T QLED, though, starts at just $529 (around £410 / AU$800) for the smallest 43-inch size.

Check out the best Samsung TVs

Or find out more about QLED technology

Samsung TV 2020: every new set coming this year

I want it that way

Each TV brand manages their annual product ranges a bit differently, and Samsung is generally known for doing a few things its own way – including its proprietary QLED panels, which use a quantum dot filter to enhance contrast.

Samsung also puts out a lot of different televisions – far more than, say, Panasonic, or LG – for a variety of different sizes and price points. Samsung still puts out at least one curved television each year, though we’re yet to see whether an equivalent model has been produced for 2020.