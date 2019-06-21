The market is full to the brim with brilliant big data SIM only deals right now

For those looking to invest in a brand new big data SIM only deal, you're pretty much spoilt for choice right now. In fact, with so many impressive offers, dare we say it is one of the best SIMO line-ups we've ever seen? Dare, we shall.

With offers ranging from 25% discounts on unlimited data, excellent EE prices and Vodafone's market leading cheap offer, the only real issue you'll find here is the struggle to decide which one you want most.

Ready to invest in your new SIM only offer? We've listed all of the standout offers below so you can find the one that works for you. But if you find yourself still lacking your perfect deal, consult our SIM only guide for everything from the cheapest offer to the most feature packed.

These big data SIM only deals in full:

Vodafone | 12 months | 8GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £10 per month

While we're fully aware that this couldn't exactly be considered a 'big data plan', the price is just too good not to mention and 8GB is still enough for most folk. At £10 a month you're getting access to 8GB of data each and every month. To get this much data normally you would have to pay quite a bit more each month, making this a more than worthy mention.

Smarty | 30-day contract | Unlimited data | Unlimited texts and calls | £25 £18.75 per month

There is so much to love with this offer we don't really know where to start. With a 25% discount off its price, this is the cheapest price for unlimited data by a fair chunk. On top of its market leading pricing is the fact that this is a 1-month rolling contract. That means you can leave at any time and won't end up tied into a long contract. Finally, you can even tether with this SIM meaning you can connect your laptop, tablet etc and use your unlimited data through your phone's data.

EE |12 months | 25GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £23 per month

We know that for some, EE is the only conceivable option when it comes to SIMO - who doesn't want the UK's fastest 4G speeds after all? If you fall into that group, then this is the best SIM only deal out there for you. We really like this effort from the usually-overpriced EE (although we liked it even more when it came with a free pair of Beats headphones a short time ago). You can also cash in on 6 months of Apple Music and 3 months BT Sport app access.

