The Best Samsung Galaxy Note 10 deals and plans in August 2019

Samsung has released its latest smartphone, the Galaxy Note 10 and it's available for pre-order now from all major carriers. The Note 10 will officially go on sale August 23, but we've listed the best pre-order deals so you can find the best price and plan that's available today.
The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 features a 6.3-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD resolution. The Galaxy Note 10 is smaller and thinner than the Note 9 making the phone easier to hold in your hand. The 10MP front-facing camera now sits discreetly in the center of the phone and has been upgraded for better low-light shots. The phone also received an upgraded video recording experience thanks to the Live Focus Video feature which allows you to blur out backgrounds and add special effects. The Galaxy Note 10 packs 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and provides an impressive 3,500mAh battery that claims to last all day.
The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 has a starting price of $949, and pre-order deals are available from all the major carriers such as AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, and Sprint. For a limited time, Samsung is offering up to $600 in credits towards on an unlocked Galaxy Note 10 phone with an eligible trade-in. You can also receive a $100 credit from Samsung's online store when you pre-order today.
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 deals from US carriers
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 for $949.99 at Verizon |Pre-order a Samsung Galaxy Note 10, save $949.99 on another
Pre-order a Samsung Galaxy Note 10, and get another Note 10 for free or up to $949.99 off a 2nd Samsung Galaxy phone. You must add one line of service, and you'll receive the $949.99 credited to your account over 36 months. You can also get a $200 Mastercard when you switch to Verizon Unlimited.
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 for $949.99 at AT&T | Pre-order a Samsung Galaxy Note10, get another Galaxy Note 10 free
Pre-order a Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and get another Galaxy Note 10 for free or $950 towards a second Galaxy Note 10 Plus. A $950 installment fee and one new line of service are required, and you'll receive the credits over 30 months. Plus, you'll receive a $150 AT&T Visa Reward Card when you order online today.
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 for $949.99 at T-Mobile |Get up to $300 off a Galaxy Note10 when you trade in an eligible device
Buy a new Galaxy Note 10 on a monthly payment plan, and you can save up to $300 when you trade in an eligible device. Once you receive your device, you'll enter a promo code at T-Mobile's website to receive a link to your virtual card.
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 for $949.99 at Sprint | Pay only $20/mo with the Sprint Flex 18-month lease
Sprint is offering a flex 18-month lease which allows you to pay just $19.79 a month for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10. At month 18, you can return the phone and upgrade to a new model, buy it, or pay six monthly payments. You can also get $150 towards the Samsung Shop when you pre-order the Galaxy Note 10.
Learn more about the Note 10 with our hands on Samsung Galaxy Note 10 review.
If you're interested in the Note 10 Plus you can also read our Hands on Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus review.