The best Prime Day device deals ending soon - Echo, TVs, Kindle, Fire TV Stick, more

We're well into day two of Amazon Prime Day, and unsurprisingly the best deals we've seen are on Amazon's own devices with record-low prices on the Echo Dot, Fire tablets, Kindle, Fire TV Stick, Blink security cameras, and so much more.



To help you find the best of the best, we've listed the top Amazon devices that are still available below. You'll have to hurry, though - these epic Prime Day deals are ending tonight.

Some highlighted offers include the latest Amazon Echo Dot on sale for a record-low of $24.99 (was $64.98) and bundled with a free Sengled Bluetooth color bulb, a massive 50% discount on the Fire HD 8 tablet, and the Blink Mini on sale for an all-time low price of just $19.99 (was $34.99).



If you're looking for cheap TVs deals and streaming devices, Amazon has the budget Fire TV Stick Lite discounted down to only $17.99 (was $29.99), and the Insignia 24-inch Fire TV marked down to $99.99 (was $169.99).



As we've mentioned above, you have just hours left to snag these epic deals - Amazon Prime Day ends at midnight ET, and you probably won't see prices like this until Black Friday. You must have a Prime membership to take advantage of these bargains, and you can sign up for a 30-day free trial here, which will take you through the upcoming Amazon Prime Day sale and beyond.

The best Prime Day device deals still available

Amazon Echo Dot + Sengled Bluetooth color bulb: $64.98 $24.99 at Amazon

Save $39.99 - This Sengled Bluetooth smart bulb bundle is available for the same price as the fourth generation Echo Dot by itself. That means this is an excellent offer, offering much more value for money than the device by itself.

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote: $29.99 $17.99 at Amazon

Save $8 - Prime members can get the Fire TV Stick Lite on sale for just $17.99. That's the lowest price we've seen for the already affordable streaming player that allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote.

Blink Mini security camera: $34.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save $15 - Amazon has the Blink Mini security camera on sale for a record-low price of $19.99. The indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected.

Amazon Fire HD 8: $89.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Save $45 - The Amazon Fire HD 8 is at its lowest ever price right now with a brand new $45 discount dropping it all the way down to $44.99. That's $10 cheaper than its previous cheapest price, which makes this an excellent buy for anyone after a cheap tablet this Prime Day.



Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker: $39.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - Get half off the 3rd generation Echo Dot in the Prime Day sale. We've seen this one take big discounts before, but this appears to be the best ever price for this Alexa-equipped smart speaker.

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $49.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - Stream your favorite content in 4K resolution with HDR too, with the 4K Fire TV Stick that's on sale for just $24.99 - matching last year's Black Friday all-time low price. The streaming player includes an Alexa voice remote so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Amazon Echo Show 5: $89.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - For a limited time, Amazon Prime members can snag the first-generation Echo Show 5 on sale for just $44.99. That's the lowest price we've found and a fantastic deal for a feature-rich smart home display.

Blink Indoor Security Camera: $79.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - Amazon's early Prime Day sale has the Blink indoor security cameras on sale for a record-low price of $49.99. The one camera kit works with Amazon Alexa and comes with two-way audio and infrared night vision so you can check on your home day or night.

Kindle: $89.99 $54.99 at Amazon

Save $35 - We always see Amazon's range of e-readers take a nice discount for Prime Day, and you'll be pleased to learn that this deal beats the previous best by a few dollars. It comes in with a built-in front light, which should solve any visibility issues you might have. View Deal

Blink Outdoor Security Camera: $99.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - For a limited time, Prime members can get the Blink outdoor security camera on sale for $59.99. That's a $40 discount and the lowest price we've found for the outdoor security camera that features two-way audio and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Amazon Echo (4th Gen): $99.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - If you're looking for a more robust smart speaker, Prime members can get the Amazon Echo on sale for an all-time low price of $59.99. The powerful speaker delivers rich sound that adapts to any room and works with Amazon Alexa to become a smart home hub.

Fire TV Cube: $119.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - Today's Prime Day deals are offering up the powerful Fire TV Cube for its lowest price yet - just $79.99 and $20 cheaper than we've ever seen it. The 4K streaming device adds a massive roster of extra features to your smart TV, including hands-free controls through Alexa.

All-new Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet: $149.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $80 - If you're after a tablet deal, Amazon has the best-selling Fire HD 10 that's on sale for $79.99. That's the first discount we've seen for the all-new 10-inch tablet and you probably won't see a price like this until November's Black Friday sale.

Kindle Paperwhite (8GB): $129.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - For Prime Day 2021, you can score a massive $50 price cut on the Kindle Paperwhite. That's the best price we've found for the waterproof e-reader, which features a glare-free display and provides a single battery charge that lasts for weeks.View Deal

Insignia 24-inch Smart HD Fire TV: $169.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Save $70 - For a limited time, Prime members can pick up this Insignia 24-inch TV on sale for just $99. This cheap smart TV carries HD resolution in a compact form factor, with the Fire TV operating system and support for the Amazon Alexa voice assistant. View Deal

Fire HD 10 Tablet (64GB): $189.99 $119.99 at Amazon

Save $70 - This 2021-released 10.1-inch tablet takes a deep discount for Prime Day 2021. If 1080p video is something you want from a portable slate, this is one to consider, since it supports the major streaming apps. You also get up to 12 hours of battery life with the Fire HD 10 tablet. View Deal

All-new Fire HD 10 Kids tablet: $199.99 $119.99 at Amazon

Save $80 - Prime members can get the all-new Fire HD 10 Kids tablet on sale for a record-low price of $199.99. That's the first discount we've seen for the 10-inch tablet that comes with parental controls, a kid-proof case, and a year of Amazon Kids Unlimited.

Ring Alarm Home Security System: $249.99 $149.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - Secure your whole home with Ring's 8-piece security system that's on sale for a record-low price of $149.99. The easy-to-install home security system works with Alexa and includes a base station, keypad, four contact sensors, a motion detector, and range extender.

Insignia 43-inch 4K UHD Fire TV: $299.99 $279.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - If you're in the market for a budget 43-inch set, Prime members can get this Insignia smart TV on sale for just $279.99. That's a fantastic price for a 4K TV that comes with the Fire TV OS and an Alexa voice remote.

Insignia 50-inch 4K UHD Fire TV: $379.99 $299.99 at Amazon

Save $80 - A fantastic Prime Day deal, Prime members can get this 50-inch Insignia TV on sale for just $299.99. That's a great price for a mid-size set that includes 4K HD resolution, the Fire TV OS and an Alexa voice remote.

Insignia 65-inch Smart 4K UHD Fire TV: $629.99 $449.99 at Amazon

Save $180 - If you're looking for a bigger set, Amazon's Prime Day sale has the Insignia 65-inch 4K TV on sale for $449.99 - only $20 more than the record-low price. A great value, you're getting 4K Ultra HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, and the Fire TV experience for seamless streaming.

