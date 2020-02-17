Presidents’ Day mattress sales 2020: the best discounts from Purple, Casper, Leesa and more

The best Presidents’ Day mattress sales can cut hundreds of dollars off even the most premium mattresses. If you need to buy a new mattress, today is one of the best times of the year to pick up a massive discount. We’ve searched through hundreds of the best President’s Day sales to bring you the biggest Presidents’ Day mattress deals running right now.

Top 7 Presidents’ Day mattress sales

Not sure which mattress to buy? Our sister site T3 has tested the latest options in its best mattress guide, but as a quick overview, we’d recommend anything from Purple, Saatva, Leesa, Casper or Nectar. Alternatively, if you want cheaper again, Allswell is the best of the budget mattress brands.

Either way, whether you’re looking to buy the cheapest mattress possible, or a premium mattress for less, here’s our pick of the best Presidents’ Day sales on mattresses…

The best Presidents’ Day mattress sales

Purple: Save up to $350 on a mattress + sleep bundle | Purple

Purple is one of the best mattress brands in the US – and its Presidents' Day mattress sale gives you up to a $350 discount when you add a sleep bundle (pillows, sheets or a mattress protector) to your mattress order. There are discounts available on just the mattresses, too, with prices currently starting from just $599 ($699). Deal ends: soonView Deal

Amerisleep: $250 off any mattress with code: PRES250 | Amerisleep

Amerisleep is running a huge Presidents' Day sale on its mattresses: you can save $250 on any of the company’s popular mattresses – including the best-selling Amerisleep AS3, which now starts at just $849 (was $1,099). Alternatively choose the cheapest Amerisleep mattress, the AS2 ($749 was $999), or splash out on the premium AS% ($1,549 was $1,799). Deal ends: Monday February 17, 2020.View Deal

Nectar: $100 off every mattress + 2 free pillows | Nectar

Nectar is well-known for its supportive, comfortable and affordable mattresses – but they just became even cheaper in Nectar’s Presidents’ Day mattress sale. Currently, prices start from $399 (was $499) and you’ll get two free premium pillows (worth $150) thrown in too. That’s fantastic value. Deal ends: February 24, 2020View Deal

Leesa: up to $400 off mattresses| Leesa

This is one of the biggest President’s Day mattress sales around: right now, you can save up to $400 on Leesa’s outstanding range of mattresses. The cheapest Leesa mattress is the Original, which currently starts at $399 (was $599) – but if you want to make the biggest saving, $400, choose the premium Leesa Legend, which has been reduced from $1,999 to $1,599. Deal ends: Monday February 17, 2020View Deal

Casper: 15% off mattresses | Casper

There’s 15% off the best-selling Casper mattress and Casper’s top-tier option, The Wave, and there’s also 10% off Casper’s budget Essential mattress in the company’s Presidents Day mattress sale right now. Prices start from just $356, but this deal ends soon so you’ll need to move fast. Deal ends: Monday February 17, 2020View Deal

Saatva: $100 off mattress orders over $500 | Saatva

You can get a sweet $100 discount on any mattress order of $500 or more at Saatva's Presidents' Day mattress sale. Saatva makes six luxury mattresses with comfort options to suit every sleeper – prices now start from just $599 (was $699) for the Saatva Classic mattress. Deal ends: Tuesday, February 18, 2020View Deal