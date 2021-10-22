The best early Black Friday laptop deals are at Dell - see our top picks

It may still be October but we're already starting to see some killer laptop deals that would rival anything over Black Friday. If you're after a brand new machine in this year's sale and are ready to buy now then you'll want to check out these early reductions on a range of Dell laptops – including one incredible value for money machine.

Leading the way is this Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop for $699.99 (was $854.98), featuring an Intel i7 processor, 12GB RAM and 512GB SSD. We track loads of cheap laptop deals every week and it's practically impossible to find one at this price featuring all three of these top-end components at once. Let's be clear: this is one of the best Black Friday laptop deals out there right now. Altogether, you'll find this to be a fast, responsive and capable all-around machine for any task you want to throw at it.

However, if you do want to spend a little less, you can choose to downgrade on a few components in order to save money and build a laptop that's better suited to your needs. We've picked out two more of these options for you below from these early Black Friday deals.

The first is a mid-range choice for $499.99 (was $604.98) that has an i5 processor, 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD. That's still going to be an exceptional performer and excellent multitasker thanks to the processor and a healthy amount of RAM.

The last is a budget option for $379.99 (was $534.98) that comes with an i3 processor, 8GB RAM and a 128GB SSD. While you definitely lose out on a fair chunk of speedy storage space here, the fact it keeps the 8GB of RAM will maintain a strong level of performance for general everyday browsing and some light work.

Today's best Dell laptop deals

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Dell Inspiron 15 3000 (i7, 12GB RAM, 512GB SSD): $854.98 $699.99 at Dell

Save $154.99 – Our top pick from all the laptop deals currently available at Dell. This is a very powerful machine that features a top-end i7 processor and 12GB RAM to ensure all-around high performance. The speedy 512GB SSD has loads of room for files and programs. Laptops rarely include all three of these components at this price range so you're getting a lot for your cash. View Deal

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Dell Inspiron 15 3000 (i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD): $604.98 $499.99 at Dell

Save $104.99 – If you still want a reasonably powerful machine but want to make a smaller dent in your bank account then this specification of the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is a perfect middle ground. With an i5 processor and 8GB RAM, you'll breeze through everyday jobs and will have no issues multitasking. The 256GB SSD still has ample storage space. View Deal

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Dell Inspiron 15 3000 (i3, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD): $534.98 $379.99 at Dell

Save $154.99 – While you can definitely find cheaper laptops for basic work and everyday browsing we're a huge fan of getting 8GB of RAM in your device. It just gives you a much welcome performance boost compared to 4GB. This laptop is still good value for money, especially with the £150 discount it's been given ahead of Black Friday. View Deal

Overall, then, there are some solid choices for those after a Dell Black Friday deal before we've even entered November. These offers are only live until Saturday so you will need to act fast to avoid missing out on the laptops we've highlighted. However, you can find further reductions across the entire Dell range should you be after something slightly different.

While there are definitely some powerful machines in here we'd strongly suggest taking a look at all the best gaming laptop deals instead if that's what you'll mainly be using it for. These laptops are excellent but lack the graphical power behind them to support high-end end games effectively.

