The best Black Friday e-scooter deals: Segway, Razor, Hiboy and more

Black Friday is the best time to score a long-range e-scooter for your short commutes around your city. These nifty transportation solutions are affordable while helping minimize your carbon emissions and parking frustrations. Best yet, you're one less person stuck in traffic, especially if you live in highly congested areas.

This year, there are a few excellent e-scooters that have dropped in prices at Amazon and Walmart, making them more affordable than ever. Segway, for example, is practically giving its electric kick scooters away, offering up to $270 in savings.

Meanwhile, Razor is offering great discounts on its e-scooters for kids and adults at Walmart, with $118 off on its E Prime Folding Adult Electric Commute Scooter.

Need time deciding if an e-scooter is for you? These discounts are likely to spill over on Cyber Monday, so you'll have more time to think it over. And, we'll continue to update this page on new e-scooter deals we'll come across.

Today's best Black Friday e-scooter deals

The Segway Ninebot Max Electric Kick Scooter has a long-lasting battery life for longer-distant travel of up to 24.9 miles at its top speed of 18.6mph. It's foldable too, so you can take it anywhere to minimize its risk of getting stolen, and built like a tank.

The Razor E Prime Folding Adult Electric Commute Scooter, on the other hand, is best for beginners, with adjustable handlebars and a dual-breaking system, and a 15 mph top speed. It's great for quick trips at the store or market with 10 miles of riding distance per charge.

Black Friday e-scooter deals US

Segway Ninebot ES4 Electric Kick Scooter with External Battery: $769.99 $499.99 at Amazon

Save $270 – Segway-Ninebot e-scooters are among the best commute-cutting transportation alternatives on the market. This e-kick scooter has an extra external battery, making it longer lasting than its rivals. In fact, it can last you up to 28 miles at 18.6 mph. It's foldable too, so you can take it on the train or bus when you need to.View Deal

Razor E Prime III Folding Electric Scooter: $399.99 $339.00 at Walmart

Save $60 – For shorter distances, you need not spend a lot. This folding e-scooter from Razor can take you up to 15 miles at 18 mph for much less. Give your feet a break, and ride it instead if work isn't too far or when your on your way to the subway station.View Deal

Segway Ninebot MAX Electric Kick Scooter: $699.00 $519.99 at Amazon

Save $179 – Among Segway's best performing e-scooters right now, the Max Electric Kick Scooter is cheaper than ever, giving you more than $150 in savings. It has a long-lasting battery life for longer-distant travel, taking you up to 24.9 miles at its top speed of 18.6mph. It's foldable too, so you can take it anywhere to minimize its risk of getting stolen.

View Deal

Razor E Prime Folding Adult Electric Commute Scooter: $398.00 $279.99 at Walmart

Save $118 – With adjustable handlebars and a dual-breaking system (hand and foot activated), this Razor e-scooter is best for beginners. For nifty features, it's got a battery level indicator so you can check quickly if it's got enough juice for your trip. While this isn't great for long-distant commutes at only 10miles per charge at 15 mph, it's great for quick trips at the store or market. View Deal

Segway Ninebot ES2 Electric Kick Scooter: $589.00 $379.99 at Amazon

Save $209 – Short commutes have never been this smooth. This lightweight and foldable e-scooter from Segway has an electric and mechanical brake system, and can take you up to 15.5 miles at 15.5mph top speed. It's expandable too, if later on you want to invest in an additional battery so you can travel up to 28 miles at 18.6mph.View Deal

Hiboy S2 Pro Electric Scooter: $549.99 $449.99 at Amazon

Save $100 – Offering a more affordable alternative to long-range e-scooters, this S2 Pro from Hiboy is even cheaper this Black Friday. It boasts a top speed of 19mph and a battery life to last you up to 25miles. It even has a downhill and braking regenerative battery so you can recycle that spent energy back into your battery.View Deal

Hiboy S2 Lite Electric Scooter: $299.99 $239.99 at Amazon

Save $60 – Looking for an e-scooter for your teens? This one from Hiboy travels up to 10.6 miles at 13 mph at top speed. It's just the ticket for your teens to travel to school or at a friend's house safely. It even has a four-light system to make sure they get home without incident after sundown.View Deal

Black Friday e-scooter deals UK

Iconbit Unisex-Youth Unicorn Electric Scooter: £139.99 £104.99 at Amazon

Save $35 – The kids will love finding this e-scooter under the tree on Christmas day. Safe with only up to 9 km at top speed, this electric scooter from Iconbit will give them 30 minutes of riding fun. Plus, it charges in just two hours, so they won't have to wait too long between rides.View Deal