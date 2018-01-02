The best Apple iPhone X deals in India

On the occasion of the tenth anniversary of the first iPhone, Apple announced the iPhone X with drastic design changes – both hardware and software wise. Something that we cannot unsee is the price, so how to get the best deal on iPhone X is something most of us will be looking for.

Apple has generally been conservative with its design decisions, but the iPhone X has proven that the company can play huge gambles, too. And it does seem like the gamble has paid off, too, with the iPhone X receiving all-round praise for its stunning display and features.

After a long wait, the iPhone X is back in stock. Here are the best deals and offers you can avail right now.

Best offers on the iPhone X in India

The Apple iPhone X being sold by various e-commerce platforms and by telecom operators such as Airtel and Reliance Jio. In terms of pricing, the 64GB variant of the iPhone X is available for Rs. 89,000 and the 128GB storage variant has been priced at Rs. 1,02,000. Soon after the launch, various offers have been announced for the device.

Apple iPhone X offers Amazon India

Amazon has slashed down the base price of the iPhone X to Rs 85,022, which is the least you can find on any other store. Additionally, there is an exchange discount of up to Rs 15,302, and ICICI credit card holders can get Rs 1,500 cashback on EMIs.

The iPhone X 256GB variant is currently out of stock on Amazon.

Apple iPhone X offers Flipkart

Flipkart is selling the iPhone X 64GB variant at Rs 89,000 and the 256GB variant for Rs 1,02,000. There's an exchange offer that allows you to avail a discount of up to Rs 18,000 when you give your old mobile phone.

Flipkart also has a buyback offer for Rs 99, under which it is offering a buyback value of up to Rs. 52,000 if you buy an iPhone from Flipkart next year.

Axis Bank Buzz credit card users can also get an extra 5% off on the final price of the phone.

Reliance Jio offers

Reliance Jio also has a Buyback offer under which users will get an assured buyback value of 70% of the MRP of the iPhone X. To be eligible for this offer, the iPhone X users will have to use a Jio SIM and recharge with a special Rs. 799 plan for 12 months. Under this plan, users will get 3GB data per day, 100 SMSs per day, unlimited local and STD voice calls and access to Jio’s suite of apps. The validity of the plan is 28 days for prepaid customers and 30 days for postpaid customers.