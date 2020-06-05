The best 4th of July sales 2020: deals from Lowe's, Home Depot, Best Buy, and more

The 4th of July is less than a month away, which means a long holiday weekend filled with family, friends, outdoor fun, and incredible deals from your favorite retailers. The 4th of July sale event typically includes huge discounts on everything from mattresses, appliances, and furniture to TVs and laptops from retailers like Home Depot, Best Buy, and Lowe's.

To help you sort through all the offers, we've rounded up the best 4th of July sales that are happening now. We've also hand-picked standout bargains from categories like home, electronics, and appliances. Our top sale picks include the latest model iPad on sale for $249.99, up to 40% off appliances, tools, and patio furniture at Home Depot, the Westinghouse 50-inch 4K TV on sale for just $269.99, and up to $399 worth of free accessories at Nectar.



See our full list of 4th of July sales below and make sure to bookmark this page as we'll be continuously updating it with the best bargains leading up the holiday event. Plus, with Amazon Prime Day still up in the air, this might be your last chance to score record-low prices on this year's hottest items.

The best 4th of July sales 2020:

Our best 4th of July sale picks:

Beats Powerbeats 3 Headphones: $ 199.99 $90.99 at Best Buy

The Powerbeats 3 headphones are on sale for $90.99 at Best Buy. The water-resistant wireless earbuds feature secure-fit earhooks to maximize comfort and stability and provide up to 12 hours of battery life.

Apple AirPods Pro: $249.99 $234.95 at Amazon

Amazon has the 2019 AirPods Pro on sale for $234.95 when you add the earbuds to your cart. The truly wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation and the wireless charging case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life.

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm: $279 $199 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the Apple Watch Series 3 in stock and on sale for only $199. That's the lowest price we've seen for the 38mm smartwatch that features heart rate monitoring and GPS technology.

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: $39.99 $34.99 at Amazon

You can get the Fire TV Stick on sale for just $34.99 at Amazon. The streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote.

Apple iPad 10.2-inch, 32GB (Latest Model): $329.99 $279.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the latest model Apple iPad on sale for $279.99. That's a $50 discount for the Silver tablet that features a 10.2-inch Retina display and up to 10 hours of battery life.

Toshiba 43-inch Smart HD Fire TV: $329.99 $249.99 at Amazon

Best Buy has the 43-inch HD TV on sale for $249.99. The smart TV includes a voice remote with Alexa and has the Fire TV experience built in so you can stream content directly from the home screen of your TV.

Westinghouse 50-inch Smart UHD 4K Roku TV: $ 299.99 $269.99 at Best Buy

A fantastic price! You can get the Westinghouse 50-inch 4K TV on sale for just $269.99. The smart TV has the Roku experience built in which allows you to stream from apps like Disney+, Netflix, Hulu, and more.

Samsung 65-inch 7-Series 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $549.99 $529.99 at Best Buy

Get the Samsung 65-inch 4K smart TV on sale for $529.99 at Best Buy. The 7-Series TV features a universal guide that allows you to find streaming content and live TV shows from the home screen of your TV.

Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop: $379.99 $342.99 at Dell

For a limited time, you can get the Inspiron 15 3000 on sale for just $342.99. The 15-inch budget laptop packs 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and an Intel Pentium Silver N5000 processor.

Dell XPS 13 Laptop: $899.99 $879.99 at Dell

A fantastic price, the Dell XPS 13 laptop is on sale for $879.99. The all-new laptop features a 13.3-inch InfinityEdge display and packs 4GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a 10th Generation Intel Core i3-1005G1 processor.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro: $179.99 $119 at Amazon

Amazon has the certified refurbished Ring Doorbell Pro on sale for $119.99. The Ring Pro features advanced motion detection and works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

Ecovacs Deebot 500 Robot Vacuum Cleaner: $279.99 $159.99 at Amazon

Get the Ecovacs Deebot robot vacuum on sale for $159.99 at Amazon. The best-selling vacuum works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for voice control and the compatible app allows you to schedule cleanings from anywhere.

iRobot Roomba e5 Robot Vacuum: $349.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

You can snag a $50 discount on the Roomba e5 at Best Buy right now. The popular robot vacuum allows you to use the iRobot app to clean your floors from anywhere.

NutriBullet N12 Pro Plus Blender: $99.99 $76.99 at Amazon

Save $23 on the best-selling NutriBullet blender. The NutriBullet blender features1200W of power and comes with an easy, mess-free, resealable to-go lid.

