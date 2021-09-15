Surprise Apple sale slashes the iPad Air 4 to its lowest price ever

It's a fantastic time to score deals on Apple devices (thanks to yesterday's Apple event), and we've just spotted a spectacular surprise sale on the iPad Air 4 at Amazon.



For a limited time, you can get the powerful iPad Air 4 on sale for $499.99 when you apply the additional $39 savings at checkout. That's a massive $100 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the 10.2-inch tablet.

Today's best iPad deal

iPad Air 4 (64GB): $599 $499.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - One of the best Apple deals we've spotted today is the iPad Air 4 that's on sale for $499.99 when you apply the additional $39 savings at checkout. That's the lowest price we've seen for the 2020 iPad that packs a 10.9-inch liquid retina display, 64GB of storage, and Apple's A14 Bionic chip. This deal applies to all colors and the additional savings is a limited-time offer from Amazon.

The iPad Air 4 features a stunning 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, an impressive camera system, and Touch-ID for secure authentication. Perfect for students, the versatile iPad delivers more power than most laptops thanks to Apple's A14 Bionic chip, which allows you to run the latest apps and stream high-quality video. You're also getting 64GB of storage, Apply Pay, and an impressive 10 hours of battery life.

