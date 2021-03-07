The Surface Pro 7 drops to $599 in epic deal at Best Buy's 3-day sale

An epic deal - we've spotted a massive discount on the Surface Pro 7 at the Best Buy 3-day sale. Today is your last chance to get Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover on sale for $599 (was $959). That's a $360 discount and the lowest price we've found for the laptop-tablet hybrid.

Surface Pro 7 deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with black Type Cover: $959 $599 at Best Buy

Save $360 - Score a massive $360 price cut on the Surface Pro 7 with black Type Cover at the Best Buy 3-day sale. The powerful tablet features a 12.3-inch touchscreen display, includes a full keyboard experience, and provides up to 10 hours of battery life. Ends today.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 features a stunning 12.3 -inch touch-screen display and packs 128GB of storage, 4GB of RAM, and an Intel 10th Generation Core i3 processor. You're also getting a USB c and USB ports so you can connect displays, docking stations, and more, as well as accessory charging. This deal includes Microsoft's Type Cover, so you don't have to worry about an extra $100+ expense to complete the 2-in-1 laptop experience.



As we mentioned above, this is the best price we've found for the Surface Pro 7 and a fantastic bundled deal that includes a $159.99 Type Cover. Best Buy's 3-day sale ends today, so you should act fast before it's too late.

