Special Edition 'Avengers: Infinity War' Acer Laptops unveiled in India

There have already been rumours of a special edition OnePlus 6 inspired by ‘Avengers: Infinity War’. While that is yet to be confirmed, Acer is ready to ride the wave of superhero-themed gadgets with their Avengers themed laptops across three models.

The Acer Aspire 6 will be fashioned after Captain America whereas the Acer Nitro 5 with be based on Thanos. The Acer Swift 3 not only capitalizes on the Avengers but also the trend of red gadgets, with an Iron Man themed edition.

Basically the specifications and features across the notebooks will remain the same as the original models but they will be customized to fit into the Avengers theme. All three models will go on sale from April 20 at Croma, Reliance Digital and Acer Exclusive outlets. Once they’re launched offline, they will be available online from April 23 exclusively on Amazon India.

Acer Aspire 6

Acer Aspire 6 Captain America Edition

The Acer Aspire 6 features an 8th Generation Intel Core-i5 processor and an NVIDIA GeForce MX150. The laptop emulates Captain America’s shield with an aluminum lid and his pentagram emblazoned in the center. The company claims that its hairline-brushed texture allows for more depth in the laptop’s metallic finish.

The Aspire 6 six runs on 8GB of DDR4 RAM, which can be upgraded, along with 1TB of storage. Its bells and whistles aren’t too bad either with an HD webcam, Dolby Audio enhancement for its stereo speakers and Wi-Fi 802.11 ac with 2x2 MIMO antennas and Gigabit LAN.

The laptop’s a reasonable 15.6-inches with a Full-HD IPS display. Albeit, not designed to be ultra-portable, the laptop isn’t so big that you can’t carry it around. Connectivity options are also pretty decent with a USB Type-C port, a USB 3.0 port, and two USB 2.0 ports.

The Aspire 6 costs Rs 63,999 and the non-Avengers edition, though not available online, is sold through Acer’s offline retailers.

Acer Nitro 5

Acer Nitro 5 Thanos edition

The Acer Nitro 5 Thanos edition is priced at Rs 80,999 with a subtle portrait of Thanos to the side on the lid and a splash of yellow on the right offsetting the dark grey background. The hood’s polished using IMR (In-Mold Roller) technology to increase the laptop’s durability.

The laptop has a 7th Generation Intel Core i5 CPU and a NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050. The same size as the Aspire 6, the Nitro 5 also has 8GB of DDR4 RAM, which upgradable to 32GB and 1TB HDD.

What’s different about the Acer Nitro 5 is the fact that it has an additional 128GB SSD and dual exhaust fans that run on the company’s CoolBoost technology.

The mid-range gaming laptop isn’t the best option in the market because even though it has solid gaming performance, its components seem a little underwhelming at the current price point.

Read the full review: Acer Nitro 5

Acer Swift 3

Acer Swift 3 Iron Man edition

The Swift series focuses on being portable, which is why the Swift 3 Iron Man edition weighs 1.6kgs and is 17.95mm thick with a 14-inch Full HD display. The red colored laptop is far from subtle but has the perk of Iron Man’s signature arc reactor on the lid glowing when the laptop turns on.

Like the other two laptops, the Acer Swift 3 has 8GB RAM. It runs on the 8th Generation Intel Core-i5 CPU but has the Intel UHD Graphics 620, instead of an NVIDIA GPU, unlike its counterparts.

The Swift 3 also features 256GB SSD and claims 10 hours of battery life. The literal ‘down-side’ of the laptop is that it has down-firing speakers. The one complaint about the basic edition was that it looked boring. The Iron Man edition may cost Rs 79,999 but it’s certainly not ‘boring’ anymore.

Read the full review: Acer Swift 3

Who do you choose?

Chandrahas Panigrahi, CMO and Consumer Business Head at Acer India, stated, “We’re excited to work again with Disney Consumer Products and Marvel to bring technology even closer to consumers through their favorite characters. With the new series of notebooks, we hope to engage fans of the Avengers and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

The availability of these laptops is exclusive to the Asia Pacific region. Aside from India, the Avengers-themed laptops will also be sold in Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Thailand, Taiwan, Philippines, and Indonesia.