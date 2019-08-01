Sony's wireless noise-canceling headphones get a price cut at Walmart

If you're looking to snag a deal on a quality pair of headphones with noise cancelation technology, then you've come to the right place. Walmart has the Sony CH700N Noise Cancelling Headphones on sale for $149. That's a $50 discount and the lowest price we've found for the wireless headphones. If you're in the UK, we've got you covered too with up to £70 off multiple noise cancelling Sony headphones.



These Sony headphones at Walmart provide artificial intelligence noise cancelation, which blocks out unwanted noise by analyzing background sound. Whether you're traveling, walking, or in a busy office, the Sony headphones will adapt to the sounds around with you with the push of a button. The Bluetooth headphones also feature a built-in microphone for hands-free calls and for use with your voice assistant.



The most impressive feature of the Sony headphones is the long-lasting battery. You can enjoy up to 35 hours of wireless playback on a single charge, and a quick 10-minute charge provides an impressive 60 minutes of playback time. If you're using the supplied wire, you can enjoy a full two-days of battery life.



This is an excellent deal and a fantastic price for a pair of high-quality wireless headphones. The Beats Studio3 noise-canceling headphones currently retail for $279, which makes the $149 price tag on the Sony headphones quite appealing.

