Sony preps for PS5 launch... by killing PS3, PS Vita, and PSP web stores

The PS5 launch draws closer, and it has lead to a spot of spring cleaning for Sony. It will be shortly killing off its web and mobile PlayStation Store offerings for the PS3, PS Vita, and PSP.

Sony recently sent out an email to its development teams to notify them of the change, and has now confirmed the change to an email sent to its playerbase.

It's a change that precedes a new-look PS Store interface for web browsers that will be landing on October 21, with a new mobile offering coming on October 28.

How to get digital PS3, PS Vita, and PSP games

It's not too surprising a change – the PSP is now 15 years old, for instance, and so the fact Sony was supporting that console with an online store presence at all at this point is unusual – even if it hurts a little more to see the newer Vita dropped.

But that doesn't mean you can't still download titles for these older platforms, as the game store apps in the consoles themselves will still be available. It's also worth noting that apps, themes and avatars for the PS4 will also be dropped from the mobile and web stores with these changes.

Perhaps more disheartening is the fact that Sony's killing off its wishlist features for the web and mobile stores – it was a great way of keeping track of prices on games without having to manually browse for them every time you were interested.

