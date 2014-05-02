OneNote's iOS 7 revamp brings improved navigation and image editing

Microsoft hasn't stood still recently when it comes to improving its Office products, with the latest development arriving in the form of revamped Mac, iPad and iPhone versions of its digital note taking service OneNote.

As detailed in a post on Microsoft's OneNote blog, the changes include a redesigned interface for iOS 7 and the ability to create new notebooks and add, delete and rename sections directly from an iPhone.

They can also take advantage of the Office Lens feature, which provides the ability to crop and enhance images in OneNote, something that was previous only available to iPad users.

More intuitive

The latest update also offers a cleaner page design and navigation, which is "faster and more intuitive", according to the blog post.

It's now possible to move between sections and pages by swiping from the left or right edges of the screen.

The updated version of OneNote, which can be downloaded from the App Store now for free, is available on Windows, Windows Phone, Mac, iPad, iPhone, Android and on the web.