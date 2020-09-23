How to use picture-in-picture on your iPhone in iOS 14

iOS 14 has arrived, and Apple has handily pinched another feature of Android with this latest update.

Picture-in-picture mode, essentially a way of keeping video content playing while you're navigating the rest of your phone, has finally made the jump to the iPhone.

A big caveat though, is that while the usual suspects all support the feature (Prime Video, Netflix, Twitch and, of course, Apple TV), YouTube remains unavailable for picture-in-picture mode.

In fact, despite being able to view YouTube content within a picture-in-picture window when viewing from the web, Google has now shut that access down to all but YouTube Premium subscribers.

With that in mind, here's how to get multi-tasking:

How to enable picture-in-picture in iOS 14

(Image credit: Apple)

In truth, it's as easy as going home. Once you've found your choice of video content, be that through an app like Netflix or through a browser like Safari or Chrome, just head to your Home Screen.

You can do this by swiping up from the bottom of your phone, or simply pressing the home button if you have one.

Doing so will return you to the Home Screen with your content playing in a small window. Note that in my example, the content itself has been censored to avoid any infringements via screen recording).

With a drag of your finger, you can not only move the video to elsewhere on your screen, but hide it almost entirely (note the small arrow on a tab to the bottom right of my screen).

You can tap that tab to bring the window back, while tapping the window will allow you to pause it, close it, or return to the in-app full-screen view.