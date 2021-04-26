iOS 14.5 update adds mask-less iPhone unlock, PS5 / Xbox Series X controller support and more

The iOS 14.5 update has finally been released after a series of public betas, introducing more features than any other version since iOS 14 launched late in 2020. You can download it for free on all iPhones already compatible with previous iOS versions.

iOS 14.5 brings several interesting and helpful updates. First up is the most helpful, so long as you’ve got the right equipment: you can bypass Face ID on your iPhone and unlock it while wearing an Apple Watch, making it easier to use your Apple phone while wearing a mask. This feature works with iPhone X and newer phones along with Apple Watch 3 and newer smartwatches.

Other updates are less exciting but not less welcome, including support for PS5 and Xbox Series X controllers, more diverse English voice options for Siri, the new App Tracking Transparency rollout which requires listings on the App Store to disclose exactly what data they track, and more – check Apple’s blog post for all the details.